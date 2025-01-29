Ram 1500 Wins Full-size Truck of Texas Award for Seventh Consecutive Year at Texas Truck Rodeo

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram brand takes home four awards at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo competition

Ram 1500 wins Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas for the seventh consecutive year, Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas for the ninth consecutive year

for the seventh consecutive year, Luxury Pickup Truck of for the ninth consecutive year Ram Heavy Duty Rebel earns the title of Heavy Duty Pickup Truck of Texas and extends Ram's dominance in the Heavy Duty category for an eighth consecutive year

and extends Ram's dominance in the Heavy Duty category for an eighth consecutive year The Ram 3.0L Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo engine wins Best Powertrain award

2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten

Ram earned top honors at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo, hosted by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA). Members cast their votes after a full day of on- and off-road vehicle evaluations, including 262 drives on the event route. Consideration is given to everything from exterior/interior styling and off-road capability to the entrant's overall utility, value and performance.

"Ram trucks delivered outstanding performance once again this year, securing multiple consecutive awards, including the Full-Size Pickup Truck of Texas," Cory Fourniquet, TAWA president, said. "This achievement is particularly noteworthy as Texas is known as the truck capital of the U.S."

Overall, Ram brand took home an impressive four awards, including:

Full-Size Pickup Truck: 2025 Ram 1500

Luxury Pickup Truck: 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten

Heavy Duty Truck: 2024 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel

Best Powertrain: Ram 3.0L Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo

TAWA

Founded in 1987, the Texas Auto Writers Association has grown to become one of the most recognized and reputable automotive media organizations in the industry. TAWA's mission is to promote quality and accuracy in automotive content creation and to disseminate information about the automotive industry through news-related print, online and broadcast media. For more information, visit www.texasautowriters.org.

Ram Brand

Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles; the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans.

The Ram Light-Duty and Heavy Duty pickups are considerably improved for 2025 and offer new products in the fastest growing segment within the pickup space—Sport Trucks. Ram introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks the brand has ever offered, including the new Ram 1500 RHO with more horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup.

In the commercial business, Ram is launching the new 2025 Chassis Cab line with improvements to help customers and upfitters. Ram Professional is making considerable changes in process, execution and resources with a focus on commercial offerings, dedicated B2B-focused expertise, and sales and service support, which are critical to growing in this segment.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

Segment-first: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty: Best ride and handling with five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Ram 1500 RHO: Best off-road performance per dollar

Ram ProMaster: The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road capable full-size pickup

Ram is improving market competitiveness and growth while maintaining pricing power through products, services and electrified offerings. Aligned under the global presence of the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicle organization, Ram currently offers a wide range of products globally, from the Ram 700 compact pickup to the Ram 5500 Chassis Cab and a range of ProMaster vans.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks

Twitter: @RamTrucks, @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis