Ram and Jeep® Brands Earn Top Honors From Texas Auto Writers Association

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis brands take home nine awards, the most of any manufacturer at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo competition

Ram and Jeep® brands pull ahead of the competition in head-to-head matchups

Ram 1500 wins Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas for the sixth consecutive year, Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas for the eighth consecutive year and tops the scoring charts with the highest personal appeal

Stellantis' Uconnect 5 infotainment system wins Best Feature award

Ram and Jeep® vehicles earned top honors at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo, hosted by the Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA). Collectively, these brands secured the most awards of any manufacturer at the event.

"Ram trucks brought their A-game again this year, winning several consecutive awards, including the Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas, and scoring the highest for overall personal appeal, which is significant because Texas is the truck capital of the US," said Teia Collier, TAWA president. "We also enjoyed the lineup from the Jeep brand, with several vehicles that were the stars of their categories offering incredible performance, craftsmanship and capability."

Members cast their votes after a full day of on- and off-road vehicle evaluations, including 218 drives on the event route. Consideration is given to everything from exterior/interior styling and off-road capability to the entrant's overall utility, value and performance.

Overall, Stellantis brands took home an impressive nine awards, including:

TAWA

