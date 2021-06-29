Ram Commemorates a Decade of Luxury Pickup Truck Leadership With 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition

Ram today is commemorating a decade of luxury pickup truck leadership by introducing the new 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition.

The Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition joins the lineup and raises the world's benchmark again for upscale pickup trucks.

"The new 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition celebrates 10 years of luxury pickup truck leadership, featuring the ultimate combination of capability, luxury and refinement," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "Ram 1500 Limited buyers have enjoyed the highest quality materials for a decade now and the Limited 10th Anniversary Edition is the latest example of how Ram delivers the most luxurious pickups in the industry."

Layered in premium materials, the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition features unique technology, materials and storage solutions to give customers a premium experience while staying true to the hardworking nature of the Ram 1500. Authentic and premium materials include real wood, metal and leather elements that combine to deliver a level of luxury only seen in a Ram truck.

Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary models are distinguished externally by an available exclusive Blue Shade exterior color, multifunction tailgate, Mopar center-mounted bed step and adjustable cargo tie down hooks.

Inside, the Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition's interior is another summit in the light-duty lineup that already boasts the pinnacle of luxury and refinement. Segment-exclusive, quilted leather-wrapped seats and door inserts, new suede headliner, A-pillar and visors highlight unique details. A 10th Anniversary badge is shown on the center console and a unique graphic appears on the driver's cluster screen upon start up. A new Indigo/Sea Salt Grey interior color is accented with Aluminum Litho bezels, a unique shifter center cap, a 19-speaker premium sound system and a metal pedal kit, giving the Limited 10th Anniversary Edition a well-crafted, high-quality feel and appearance.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition is available in Crew Cab configurations with the 5.7-liter V-8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine.

Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition's Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starts at $60,175, plus $1,695 destination.

New 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition models go on sale in the third quarter of 2021.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

