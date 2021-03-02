Ram Launches Fifth and Final Phase of U.S. Armed Forces-Inspired, Limited-Edition ‘Built to Serve’ Trucks

Ram Truck today announced the fifth and final installment of its Built to Serve edition trucks will open for orders this month with production slated for the second quarter of 2021 at its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan.

Ram is celebrating America's five land, sea and air-based armed forces with Built to Serve editions of its popular Ram 1500 half-ton pickup truck lineup. This fifth installment offers a maritime force-inspired theme with both Spitfire and Bright White exterior colors offered, along with a black interior with orange accent stitching.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our armed forces and the brave men and women who serve them. These Built to Serve models are just one way we honor those who have selflessly served our country," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "Whether civilian or military, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it's something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce."

Each of the five U.S. military service branches have now been honored by Ram with two specially selected exterior paint colors that evoke the spirit, the mission and history of that service. One of each branch's "Built to Serve Edition" models is offered in a new low-volume paint option exclusive to this program.

The Built to Serve edition Ram trucks are offered in the following colors and limited numbers:

Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black Crystal (1,000)

(1,000) Ceramic Gray (1,000) and Patriot Blue (1,000)

Anvil (1,250) and Billet Silver Metallic (1,500)

Tank (1,000) and Flame Red (1,000)

Spitfire (500) and Bright White (750)

Ram Built to Serve editions offer other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart, including a United States flag and "Built to Serve" decal on each of the rear quarter panels.

Built to Serve edition trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Gray finish. Body-color wheel flares also accent the exterior.

Each of the new Ram front ends gets a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers and black-bezel premium lighting. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.

Inside, the Built to Serve Ram trucks represent each of the five military branches, accented with unique, corresponding color stitching: Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Gray, Medium Greystone or Orange.

These new Ram models are also ready to display their owner's military pride with "Built to Serve" embroidered on Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Buyers can apply their own patches – regimental, flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their Built to Serve edition. Front seat back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.

Ram 1500 Built to Serve editions also feature:

Built to Serve instrument panel badge

Lockable console storage (optional)

Deeply bolstered cloth and vinyl Sport seats

Black Onyx Chrome interior trim

All-weather rubber slush mats

Underneath the skin, each Ram Built to Serve edition is ready for action, loaded with 4x4 Off-Road Group content, including:

All-terrain tires

Electronic-locking rear axle

Hill-descent control

Front suspension skid plate

Steering gear skid plate

Fuel tank skid plate

Transfer case skid plate

Tow hooks

Heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers

Ram Built to Serve edition packages are available on all body styles and all powertrains.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately 7% of the U.S. population is an active member, reserve member or veteran of the armed services.

As part of the Built to Serve initiative, Ram is bringing further attention to its volunteer initiative called Ram Nation. Ram Nation has been organizing grassroots volunteer events since 2015 and, through the launch of the Built to Serve edition trucks, is reinforcing its commitment to recognizing those who serve our nation and our communities.

Ram Nation is recruiting individuals to donate their time and to volunteer in their own communities across the nation. In addition to activating the Ram Nation volunteer corps across the U.S., Ram is extending the invitation to all individuals, regardless of whether or not they are a Ram truck owner. To join and learn about new Ram Nation volunteer events, new members can register at www.ramtrucks.com/ram-nation.html.

Ram 1500

The 2021 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, and is rated at an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway, delivering up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

As a segment disrupter, the Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle in the light-duty lineup to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

SOURCE Stellantis