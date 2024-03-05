AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram Launches Next-Generation ‘Ram Professional’ Full Commercial Mobility Solutions

New Ram Professional commercial vehicle division for North America will debut at the upcoming 2024 National Truck and Equipment (NTEA) Work Truck Week show

Ram Professional vehicles offer the best value proposition and low total cost of ownership across the entire product lineup

As a key brand of Stellantis Pro One, Ram Professional will play a pivotal role in North America achieving the company's Dare Forward 2030 global plan targets, including carbon footprint reduction and leading customer satisfaction

Ram Professional is launching in North America now with more offerings available throughout 2024. Ram Professional is positioned to be the top-choice trusted business partner and full commercial vehicle and services solution into the future

Ram announced today the new Ram Professional commercial vehicle division with full-service customer mobility and value solutions. Ram Professional will make its debut at the upcoming 2024 National Truck and Equipment (NTEA) Work Truck Week show in Indianapolis on March 6.

As a key brand within Stellantis Pro One, the enhanced strategic offensive to achieve commercial vehicle business global leadership, Ram Professional will play a pivotal role in North America to achieve the company's Dare Forward 2030 global plan targets to reduce the company's carbon footprint and to lead customer satisfaction.

Operating as a new separate business unit, Ram Professional is the next generation in commercial-customer vehicle ecosystems and ensures not only best-in-class commercial products, but to serve its customers every step of the way from upfit and conversion needs to electrification and connected services.

"With Ram Professional, our commercial vehicle customers will benefit from a simplified and all-encompassing business solution with products and services that feature best-in-class performance, capability, advanced technology and value to best fit their business needs," said Ken Kayser, vice president, Ram Professional. "We know our customers depend on us day-in and day-out, and Ram Professional is committed to delivering the best commercial vehicle lineup and serving our customers with the most important tools of their trade."

At the foundation of Ram Professional is a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of small businesses, work-truck fleets and demanding buyers whose commercial vehicle may be his or her company's lifeblood. With the best value proposition and low total cost of ownership across the entire product lineup, Ram Professional offers a vehicle solution for every commercial customer, including the new Ram ProMaster EV, Ram 1500 REV, Ram 1500 Ramcharger, Ram Heavy Duty and Ram Chassis Cab lines.

Ram Professional – Built to Serve

Ram Professional will implement new services in phases, striving to be the No. 1 trusted partner among commercial-vehicle customers and professionals.

Ram Professional is taking a 360-degree approach to ensure an all-encompassing solution for the business owner that starts with the vehicle and expands into a suite of professional services for the current and evolving professional landscape.

Direct Products and Vehicle Solutions : Ram Professional delivers the most capable and diverse vehicles and powertrains in the history of the brand, including traditional internal combustion, diesel and all-new electric options created to meet the needs of customers Ram Professional is highlighted by the 2024 Ram ProMaster, which features up to 6,910 pounds of towing capability and a best-in-class 4,680 pounds of payload. The recently announced all-new Ram ProMaster EV offers a targeted range of up to 162 miles in city driving Customers can depend on the Ram Heavy Duty lineup of work trucks, the no-compromise benchmark for durability, extreme performance, comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology, extending well past any competitive offerings. The most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment offers a towing capacity of up to 37,090 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds

: Ram Professional delivers the most capable and diverse vehicles and powertrains in the history of the brand, including traditional internal combustion, diesel and all-new electric options created to meet the needs of customers Commercial Service Support : Dedicated Ram BusinessLink dealer network with commercial customer-focused maintenance packages and available all-new maintenance contracts, such as basic fleet maintenance such as lube and oil, road hazard and multi care coverage now available for purchase. Additionally, Ram Professional has expanded full mechanical coverage and 24-hour roadside assistance to a dedicated team of professionals that understands the wants and needs of those who rely on their vehicles every day for their business

: Dedicated Ram BusinessLink dealer network with commercial customer-focused maintenance packages and available all-new maintenance contracts, such as basic fleet maintenance such as lube and oil, road hazard and multi care coverage now available for purchase. Additionally, Ram Professional has expanded full mechanical coverage and 24-hour roadside assistance to a dedicated team of professionals that understands the wants and needs of those who rely on their vehicles every day for their business Upfit Friendliness : Ram is well known for being the most upfitter-friendly brand on the truck market. Ram dealers work with a network of local upfitters and Ram-approved partners to customize every work truck or van to its customers' needs

: Ram is well known for being the most upfitter-friendly brand on the truck market. Ram dealers work with a network of local upfitters and Ram-approved partners to customize every work truck or van to its customers' needs Commercial Financing : With the announcement of Stellantis Financial, Ram Professional now offers peace of mind for our business customers with simplified financing up to 100% of the cost, along with closed-end leasing and commercial lines of credit

: With the announcement of Stellantis Financial, Ram Professional now offers peace of mind for our business customers with simplified financing up to 100% of the cost, along with closed-end leasing and commercial lines of credit Connected Services : Designed around three tiers of fleet customer, Ram Professional connected services center around the Ram Connect system powered by the data platform Mobilisights, so commercial customers can stay in touch with and maintain control of their vehicle and technical needs with real-time data available like never before, and enjoy new levels of convenience and the peace of mind they deserve, as well as access to more services ranging from entertainment to navigation, safety and security, and more

: Designed around three tiers of fleet customer, Ram Professional connected services center around the Ram Connect system powered by the data platform Mobilisights, so commercial customers can stay in touch with and maintain control of their vehicle and technical needs with real-time data available like never before, and enjoy new levels of convenience and the peace of mind they deserve, as well as access to more services ranging from entertainment to navigation, safety and security, and more Electrification and Charging : With the addition of the new ProMaster EV, professional charging solutions are top of mind and will be offered through the Stellantis Free2move ecosystem of charging hardware, software and services that aims to deliver seamless electric-vehicle charging and energy management for customers. Further details to be announced

: With the addition of the new ProMaster EV, professional charging solutions are top of mind and will be offered through the Stellantis Free2move ecosystem of charging hardware, software and services that aims to deliver seamless electric-vehicle charging and energy management for customers. Further details to be announced Mobility: The Ram Professional mobility solution can help commercial-customer needs in the short term. Ram Professional will have a full set of options through its Free2move global mobility provider, which will offer shared vehicle services to individuals and companies, such as vehicle-sharing, vehicle rental and vehicle subscription, as well as mobile parking services. Further details to be announced

Ram Professional's commercial and fleet vehicle offensive is fortified with the addition of Jeff Kommor as senior vice president of commercial sales, where he will lead fleet, government and other growing B2B sales opportunities. Kommor is an experienced leader who brings a renewed focus and will raise the bar to unlock an untapped side of the commercial and fleet business. Ram Professional is uniquely positioned for growth as Stellantis expands its commercial-vehicle offerings in the region, including the launch of the Ram ProMaster EV and the 2025 Ram 1500. Previously, Kommor was head of U.S. sales and served in various roles with increasing responsibility since joining the organization.

Ram Professional is launching in North America now with more offerings available throughout 2024. Ram Professional is Built to Serve by offering the best commercial vehicle lineup in the business, all-new technological offerings, and market leading financial and service options into the future. Ram Professional is positioned to be the top choice, trusted business partner and full commercial vehicle and services solution. Visit RamProfessional.com for more information.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks - the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster - the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmark for:

Best-in-class standard horsepower

Segment-first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with real metal and leather elements and a new 14.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension

Best-in-class available rear leg room

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup.

