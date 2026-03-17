AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Multi-year partnership grants Ram exclusive category rights in pickup trucks and American automotive across the Thrill Sports portfolio

Agreement covers all numbered Power Slap live events, global Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour stops and Nitro Circus tour events worldwide

Through the strategic collaboration, Ram receives expansive integration across the portfolio's extensive live events calendar, broadcast programming, social media, digital platforms and original content

Ram named official truck and auto partner of Thrill Sports’ global properties in landmark partnership.

Ram and Thrill Sports announce a groundbreaking multi-year partnership that brings together the strength and durability of the Ram brand as the official truck and auto partner with Thrill Sports' portfolio of industry-leading sports and entertainment properties in Power Slap, Street League Skateboarding and Nitro Circus.

The partnership grants Ram exclusive category rights in pickup trucks and American automotive across the Thrill Sports portfolio. The agreement covers all numbered Power Slap live events, global Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour stops and Nitro Circus tour events worldwide.

The creativity of the partnership was on full display in January 2026 with the critically acclaimed debut of Ram's Race for the Seat, produced by Thrill Sports Productions. The competition series helped launch Ram's reentry into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where season one winner Mini Tyrell raced in spectacular fashion, fresh from Florida 250 truck series race at Daytona International Speedway in February.

"We just finished our competition reality show with Ram that was incredibly successful. Now we're extending our partnership with a multi-year deal that makes Ram the official truck and auto partner of Thrill Sports, which includes Power Slap, Street League Skateboarding and Nitro Circus," said Dana White, owner of Thrill Sports. "This is a massive deal for us and the perfect partnership with sports brands built around speed, toughness and high-performance action – exactly what Ram is all about."

By uniting one of America's most recognized truck brands with three of the most dynamic properties in sports and live entertainment, the partnership places Ram at the forefront of elite competition across the biggest stages in combat and action sports.

"Power Slap, Street League Skateboarding and Nitro Circus represent the same uncompromising spirit and hunger for excitement that our Ram customers live every day, making this partnership a perfect fit," said Tim Kuniskis, Ram CEO. "We're not just putting the Ram name alongside these incredible sports, we're backing the athletes, the fans and the culture of fearlessness they represent. Together, we're raising the bar on what it means to deliver real performance and real thrill."

Through the strategic collaboration, Ram will receive expansive integration across the portfolio's extensive live events calendar, broadcast programming, social media, digital platforms and original content.

The Ram brand will be prominently featured in-competition at Power Slap events, including table, canvas and broadcast integrations, while also serving as presenting partner of official weigh-ins. Ram vehicles will also be integrated into athlete arrivals before Power Slap numbered events.

Ram will take to the streets with its integration across Street League Skateboarding, including branding and activation rights across the year-long season, as well as presenting rights to the iconic SLS Trick of the Year UGC contest, which allows street skaters across the globe to compete for the illustrious title. The winner of the Trick of the Year award will also drive home a Ram truck to further elevate the status of the platform.

The durability and strength of Ram trucks will be on full display as Ram takes the presenting rights position to Nitro Circus' North American Tour, which will travel to markets across the United States and Canada. The iconic Nitro Circus Giganta Ramp will be proudly towed around the continent by Ram, with fans able to win exclusive prizes when they snap pictures of the vehicle rolling across the tour. An exclusive Ram tailgate experience will also be integrated into the show floor to provide fans the best seats in the house of the world's leading action sports show.

Other elements of the portfolio partnership include:

Exclusive content series featuring key talent across each property, putting the Ram pickup fleet through its paces

Engaging social media content across Thrill Sports' suite of social media channels of more than 75 million fans

Ram dealer activation and sweepstakes opportunities, including ticketing, hospitality and unique experiences

On-site activations at live events, allowing fans to get up close and personal with Ram's lineup of award-winning trucks

Athlete ambassadors from each of Thrill Sports' properties

Thrill Sports

Thrill Sports is a next-generation content company at the intersection of sports, entertainment and lifestyle. As the parent company of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) and Power Slap, Thrill Sports is committed to delivering mind-blowing action sports events and original content worldwide. With over 60 million followers across multiple brand pages and channels, Thrill Sports is a leader in the action sports industry.

Thrill Sports: www.thrillsportsco.com

Power Slap: www.powerslap.com

Street League Skateboarding: www.streetleague.com

Nitro Circus: www.nitrocircus.com

Ram Brand

Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles: light-duty Ram 1500, heavy-duty 2500/3500, 3500/4500/5500 chassis cab and ProMaster vans.

Ram light-duty and heavy-duty pickups offer products in the fastest growing segments within the pickup space, off-road and customized. Ram has introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks the brand has ever offered, including the new Ram 1500 SRT TRX with more horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup.

In the commercial business, Ram offers the chassis cab line with features to help customers and upfitters. Ram Professional is making considerable changes in process, execution and resources with a focus on commercial offerings, dedicated B2B-focused expertise, and sales and service support, which are critical to growing in this segment.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

Segment first: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins turbo diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty: Best ride and handling with five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Ram 1500 SRT TRX: Best off-road performance per dollar and the most powerful, production, street-legal, gas, half-ton pickup ever

Ram ProMaster: The most cargo space available in any traditional full-size cargo van

Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road-capable full-size pickup

Ram is improving market competitiveness and growth while maintaining pricing power through products, services and electrified offerings. Aligned under the global presence of the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicle organization, Ram currently offers a wide range of products globally, from the Ram 700 compact pickup to the Ram 5500 Chassis Cab and a range of ProMaster vans.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



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SOURCE Stellantis