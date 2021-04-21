RAM Partners Named No. 1 Property Management Brand for Online Reputation

ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Partners LLC, a full-service real estate management company overseeing approximately 50,000 apartments throughout the United States, is the top company in Chatmeter's "Local Brand Report: Top Multi-Family Brands 2021," an analysis of the top 50 multi-family brands, groups and companies across the country.

RAM ranked No. 1, highlighting its status as the industry leader in Online Reputation. The company also landed in the top 10 for Local Brand Visibility.

"RAM provides a consistently high level of service to all of our clients, ranging from luxury, AA-rated high rises to challenged or maturing properties," said Bill Leseman, president of RAM Partners. "We want to thank Chatmeter for this recognition, which is a reflection of our managers, our employees and our clients."

Chatmeter's "Local Brand Report: Top Multi-Family Brands 2021" analyzes key data and findings from thousands of customer reviews, local listings and rankings to understand the renter experience in 2020.

The report reveals which brands were able to successfully pivot during COVID-19 to create a leading multi-family experience. The findings highlight the role reputation management plays in a seamless customer experience today.

RAM Partners specializes in multi-family community management for a variety of third-party owners. From its inception in 1989, RAM Partners has established an excellent track record of successful apartment management, as well as an unsurpassed reputation for its commitment to quality customer service.

J Turner Research, a premier multifamily housing industry research firm, has ranked RAM Partners in its Elite category for ORA (Online Reputation Assessment) for six consecutive years. RAM manages the highest percentage of communities in the top 1% compared to other National Multifamily Housing Council Top 50 Largest Managers. As of March 2021, RAM had one of the highest ORA scores of the Top 50 Management companies, according to J Turner analysts.

