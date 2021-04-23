Ram Truck Brand Drives Into Commercial Truck Season With New 'Giants' Advertising Campaign

The Ram Truck brand is immersing itself in the spring commercial truck season sales event that offers special incentives on the highly capable Ram Commercial lineup of trucks and vans with a brand-new advertising campaign, "Giants." The multimedia campaign salutes American working-class heroes and pays tribute to small businesses that are mobilizing by serving communities.



"Our new Ram 'Giants' campaign reinforces the full lineup of Ram Commercial vehicles, purpose-built to support and improve the productivity of businesses everywhere," said Marissa Hunter, Vice President, Marketing - North America, Stellantis. "At a time when this country's skilled tradespeople and business owners are demonstrating extraordinary fortitude, delivering this compelling message of strength, resilience and courage is our way of paying tribute to the hardworking and heroic American workforce."

The campaign focuses on the determination of the working class and the role they play in shaping the nation's future. Recognizing these tireless tradespeople as giants, each spot reminds viewers that it is American working-class heroes and small business owners who feed the land that keeps us fed and who deliver the goods and supply the demand, and to not forget that it is the dreamers who are the builders that will dig us out and build the future.

The campaign spans across broadcast, digital and social media, including Ram brand's official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels with two, new, 30-second broadcast spots that focus on Ram work trucks and ProMaster vans. An extended 60-second version of "Giants" can be viewed on the Ram brand's official YouTube channel.

The Ram Truck brand created the "Giants" campaign in partnership with Sheet Metal Arts.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

