Ram Truck Brand Launches New Advertising Campaign 'I'm A Ram,' Featuring Music From Five-Time Grammy-winning Artist Chris Stapleton

The Ram Truck brand is reinforcing how its award-winning trucks are "Built to Serve" through a new storytelling campaign called "I'm A Ram," featuring five-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Chris Stapleton.

The campaign includes a series of commercials and long-form content that spans across broadcast, digital and the Ram brand social media channels Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Two spots in the new campaign, titled "Neighbor"and "Provider," will debut via broadcast television this weekend during the NCAA March Madness telecast. An extended 60-second version of the recently debuted spot "Anthem" can also be viewed on the brand's official YouTube channel.

"Class-leading features and industry recognitions continue to validate our dedication to redefining how pickup trucks can meet customer demands," said Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing, Stellantis - North America. "It's an honor to again collaborate with our friend and five-time Grammy-awarded artist Chris Stapleton on our latest marketing campaign 'I'm A Ram.' This creative platform is uniquely ownable, celebrates the spirit and determination of our owners, and further reinforces our 'Built to Serve' commitment."

The campaign highlights the three MotorTrend Truck of the Year winners, the Ram 1500, Ram Heavy Duty and the Ram 1500 TRX, and showcases stories of Ram owners who set out to make a difference in their community, with the help of their Ram trucks.

Neighbor: 30-second

Provider: 30-second

Anthem: 60-second

In addition to the new broadcast placements, the campaign launch includes a behind-the-scenes conversation with Chris Stapleton as he drives around in a Ram 2500. Stapleton speaks from the heart and takes viewers through what it means to collaborate with the Ram Truck brand and to be a Ram Truck owner, stating, "A Ram is powerful. A Ram is unyielding and it comes at things head on. It's not afraid of the fight and doesn't back down. It's capability and it's trust. It's knowing when you need it to be there, it will be there." Behind-the-scenes footage can be viewed on the Ram brand's official YouTube channel.



Additional 30-second spots will debut in the following weeks, complimented by "I'm A Ram" social stories about owners who are making a difference in their communities every day.



The Ram Truck brand created the campaign in partnership with Highdive.



Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis

Related Links

http://www.stellantis.com

