Ramp Acquires Billhop to Expand Access for UK and European Customers

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, the leading financial operations platform, today announced the acquisition of Billhop, a Stockholm- and London-based payments platform licensed in the UK and Sweden. The acquisition strengthens Ramp's regional expertise, deepening the company's support for customers operating in the UK and Europe. Additionally, Ramp will open its first international offices in London and Stockholm.

Nearly half of Ramp customers transact internationally across more than 180 countries every week. Ramp supports those global operations with worldwide payment capabilities as well as local currency cards and payments in Canada, Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Singapore. With Billhop's licensed platform and regional presence, Ramp is strengthening its ability to support businesses across the UK and EU.

"We've spent years building Ramp into something the most ambitious US companies rely on. This summer, for the first time, companies headquartered in the UK and EU will be able to use Ramp directly," said Eric Glyman, co-founder and CEO of Ramp. "In their first year, the median Ramp customer saves 5% and grows revenue 16%. Europe is home to extraordinary companies. We can't wait to get to work."

"Our mission at Billhop has always been to remove friction from B2B payments and make it easier for businesses to manage their spend," said Niklas Bothén, CEO of Billhop. "Joining Ramp allows us to realise that vision at a much larger scale. Together, we can help companies move money across countries and currencies faster, more intelligently, and with less complexity."

Thousands of US businesses already use Ramp to manage spend and payments across Europe. Beginning this summer, Ramp will onboard businesses headquartered in the UK and EU directly.

"At ElevenLabs, we operate in lean, high-ownership teams where the best idea wins and speed of execution matters," said Maciej Mylik, Finance and RevOps Lead. "To sustain that, we need systems that eliminate overhead rather than create it – and Ramp has become one of those systems. Seeing them expand their capabilities in Europe is exciting; it means the infrastructure that helps us move fast is growing right alongside us."

Ramp will be actively building its European team across go-to-market, partnerships, and operations in the coming months, with plans to more than double the UK team over the next 12 months.

"We have the right economic plan, and Ramp's decision demonstrates our country's strength as a place for fast growing global businesses to invest and scale," said UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves. "Their new investment will support innovation, productivity and high value job creation, contributing to the UK's long term economic growth."

Ramp will begin onboarding UK- and EU-based businesses this summer. To join the waitlist, visit: https://ramp.com/europe-waitlist.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 50,000 customers, from family farms to space startups, have saved over $10 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $100 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

About Billhop

Billhop is a licensed payments infrastructure provider operating across the EEA and the UK. Billhop enables businesses to optimize working capital and streamline vendor payments by allowing invoices to be paid by card, even where suppliers do not accept cards. Billhop was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Ramp