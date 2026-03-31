Ramp and Visa Deepen Partnership to Power the Next Era of Autonomous Finance

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, the leading financial operations platform, is expanding its partnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments. The partnership expansion includes a renewed multi-year issuing agreement and deeper technology integration, including work with Visa Intelligent Commerce and the Visa Trusted Agent Protocol.

Ramp and Visa are introducing AI agents that securely automate corporate bill pay, reduce manual work, curb spend, and unlock meaningful savings. As global businesses demand faster, more automated ways to manage spend, agentic AI is redefining how payments are executed and controlled. For Ramp's 50,000+ customers, this means greater payment flexibility and more control over corporate spend globally.

Visa will also leverage Ramp for targeted corporate service use cases under the agreement.

The expanded relationship builds on Ramp and Visa's long-term partnership, combining Visa's global payments network with Ramp's financial operations platform. Together, the companies are replacing manual workflows with automation and real-time controls to help large, global organizations reduce complexity in how teams access, manage and spend funds.

"The best financial systems don't add controls after the fact—they build them into every transaction," said Colin Kennedy, Chief Business Officer at Ramp. "That's what we're delivering with Visa."

"Enterprises are looking for payment solutions that reduce friction, not add to it," said Chris Newkirk, President, Commercial and Money Movement Solutions at Visa. "Ramp's approach to automation and real-time controls aligns with Visa's mission to make commerce simpler and more secure."

For more information on how Ramp helps businesses manage global spend, visit www.ramp.com.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines corporate cards and expense management, bill payments, procurement, travel booking, treasury, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 50,000 organizations, from family farms to space startups, have saved $10 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $100 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

* Ramp does not include bank transfers or non-monetized payments when calculating Total Purchase Volume.

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SOURCE Ramp