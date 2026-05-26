Ramp and TD SYNNEX Partner to Bring Modern Financial Operations to the Global Technology Channel

TD SYNNEX will make Ramp available to its reseller network in the United States

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, the leading financial operations platform, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. TD SYNNEX will become an authorized distributor of Ramp, allowing its network of resellers, solution providers, and managed service providers in the United States to offer customers one platform for cards, expenses, bill payments, procurement, and accounting.

The partnership brings Ramp into one of the world's largest technology channels, expanding its reach with enterprise customers. TD SYNNEX partners will be able to offer Ramp to customers looking to modernize how they manage spend, procurement, and payments.

"Businesses have modernized how they run IT, security, and customer operations. Finance is next," said Colin Kennedy, Chief Business Officer at Ramp. "TD SYNNEX has built one of the most important distribution networks in technology, and together we can bring AI-powered financial operations to more businesses looking to save time, control spend, and move faster."

"Our partners are focused on helping customers solve the operational challenges that can slow their teams down," said Cheryl Day, SVP, New Vendor Acquisition, Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "Ramp can help reduce a common source of friction by making it easier for businesses to manage spend, procurement, and payments."

"We understand that finance teams are under pressure to move faster without adding complexity," said David Jordan, Chief Financial Officer at TD SYNNEX. "A platform with streamlined capabilities like Ramp can help teams spend less time on administrative finance work and more time supporting the partners we serve."

More than 50,000 organizations use Ramp to save time and money, with customers collectively saving over $10 billion and 27.5 million hours. TD SYNNEX and Ramp will work together across partner enablement, demand generation, sales support, and customer success to help resellers bring Ramp to market.

To learn more about the partnership, contact: [email protected].

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines corporate cards and expense management, bill payments, procurement, travel booking, treasury, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 50,000 organizations, from family farms to space startups, have saved $10 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $100 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

* Ramp does not include bank transfers or non-monetized payments when calculating Total Purchase Volume.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2026 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: [email protected].

SOURCE Ramp