Ramp Expands Public Sector Offerings with Ramp for Public Sector; Announces Partnerships with Carahsoft, OMNIA Partners, and Velocity1

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp , the leading financial operations platform, announced the expansion of its public sector offerings with Ramp for Public Sector , designed to bring real-time visibility and compliance to state and local governments, and public institutions such as K-12 and higher education. Ramp also announced partnerships with Carahsoft Technology Corp. , OMNIA Partners , and Velocity1 , enabling public sector organizations to purchase Ramp more easily through trusted contract vehicles, distribution channels, and value-added resellers.

As public institutions face tighter budgets and rising scrutiny, many still rely on manual, fragmented processes that catch problems only after money has been spent. Staff hired to serve constituents spend hours submitting expense reports and chasing purchase approvals, while finance teams are left untangling coding errors, tracking down receipts, and reallocating funds across spreadsheets. Instead of preventing risk upfront, they're stuck cleaning it up after the fact, stretching already lean teams even thinner. These visibility gaps add up — across U.S. federal programs, improper payments have totaled $2.8 trillion over the past two decades.

Thousands of state and local governments, K-12 schools, and higher education institutions use Ramp to prevent non-compliant spend and eliminate hours of administrative work. In 2025 alone, these organizations saved $94 million with Ramp, 80% driven by automated controls that stopped wasteful spend before it occurred, while eliminating 213,000 hours across expense, approvals, and accounting.

Reclaiming 100+ hours per month to better serve the community: "Ramp has given our team back over 100 hours per month. We used to spend entire days tracking down receipts and reconciling transactions. Now it's all automated, and we can focus on what matters—serving our community." – Brent Davis, VP of Finance at the City of Ketchum, Idaho.

Cutting monthly reconciliation from hours to 15 minutes: "Our accounting team went from spending three to four hours each month on reconciliation to just 15 minutes. Ramp has effectively cost the city nothing thanks to cash back that exceeds our annual subscription cost, and we've blocked thousands of dollars in non-compliant spend before it happens." – Doug Volesky, Director of Finance at the City of Mount Vernon.

Turning admin time into student impact: "Employees are able to focus on what they need to do to serve our mission. We don't want faculty and staff worried about invoices and expense reports. We want them focused on our amazing students and our exceptional programs." – Carey Peek, CFO at KIPP Nashville Public Schools.

Modernizing Public Sector Financial Oversight

Ramp for Public Sector is built for public finance, combining proactive spend controls, real-time oversight, and compliance-ready infrastructure in a single platform. Capabilities include:

Enterprise-grade security and compliance infrastructure: Ramp operates in Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP ® ) Ready, GovRAMP Ready, and TX-RAMP Provisional environments, meeting the rigorous security and compliance standards required for each. Ramp's solutions include US-only data residency and processing to align with government requirements.

Ramp operates in Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP ) Ready, GovRAMP Ready, and TX-RAMP Provisional environments, meeting the rigorous security and compliance standards required for each. Ramp's solutions include US-only data residency and processing to align with government requirements. Automated compliance with government spend rules: Ramp tracks and enforces complex statutory requirements, such as small-business spend quotas or vendor-level caps, that agencies today manage manually.

Ramp tracks and enforces complex statutory requirements, such as small-business spend quotas or vendor-level caps, that agencies today manage manually. Real-time visibility and audit-ready records: Finance teams see committed and actual spend as it happens, not weeks later. Every transaction includes complete documentation, policy context, and approval trails to eliminate the scramble at month-end and ensure continuous audit readiness.

Finance teams see committed and actual spend as it happens, not weeks later. Every transaction includes complete documentation, policy context, and approval trails to eliminate the scramble at month-end and ensure continuous audit readiness. Unified platform replacing multiple legacy tools: Ramp consolidates corporate cards, expense management, bill payments, and vendor management into a single system, replacing the patchwork of bank card programs, and disconnected point solutions that slow agencies down today.

"Public sector finance leaders operate in an environment defined by appropriations law, audit scrutiny, and a duty to safeguard taxpayer dollars," said Max Freeman, VP of Sales at Ramp. "They're expected to enforce rigorous internal controls, maintain real-time visibility into spend, and ensure every expenditure aligns with its authorized purpose, all while advancing mission outcomes. Ramp modernizes financial operations with proactive controls and real-time oversight that prevent improper spend before it occurs, strengthen audit readiness, and give agencies the confidence that public funds are being stewarded responsibly."

Expanding Ramp's Public Sector Partner Network

Ramp has expanded its public sector distribution network, allowing agencies to buy through established contract vehicles and reseller partners to help streamline procurement processes:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider ® , serves as Ramp's public sector distributor, making the company's solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and its National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) contract.

, serves as Ramp's public sector distributor, making the company's solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and its National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) contract. OMNIA Partners' cooperative contracts, including Ramp's direct Region 4 contract, streamline purchasing for eligible public sector entities.

Velocity1 joins as a value-added reseller supporting regional and state customers.

"Public sector organizations deserve the same level of innovation and operational efficiency as the private sector," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "Through our partnership with Ramp and our reseller network, Carahsoft is enabling agencies to modernize financial processes while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and fiscal responsibility. We look forward to expanding access to Ramp's solutions."

Ramp's solutions are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 contract. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3570 or [email protected]; or learn more about Ramp's solutions here .

To learn more about Ramp's solutions for government and education organizations, visit ramp.com/public-sector .

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines corporate cards and expense management, bill payments, procurement, travel booking, treasury, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 50,000 organizations, from family farms to space startups, have saved $10 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $100 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com .

* Ramp does not include bank transfers or non-monetized payments when calculating Total Purchase Volume.

