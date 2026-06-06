Ramtech VP of Business Development Kelly Williams to Speak on Modular Construction Benefits in Panel Discussion at 2026 InterFace Houston Multifamily Conference

MANSFIELD, Texas, June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramtech Building Systems, Inc., a leading design-build provider of permanent and relocatable modular building solutions, today announced that Vice President of Business Development Kelly Williams will serve as a panelist at the 2026 InterFace Houston Multifamily Conference. The one-day event takes place June 9, 2026, at The Briar Club in Houston, Texas, and will bring together multifamily developers, owners, investors, architects, contractors, and other industry professionals to examine trends shaping the Houston apartment market.

Ramtech Building Systems VP of Business Development to speak at InterFace Houston Multifamily Conference

Williams will participate in the panel discussion titled "Trends in Architecture, Design, and Construction," where he will address the benefits of permanent modular construction for multifamily housing projects. He will share how off-site modular methods can deliver faster project timelines, tighter cost controls, reduced site disruptions, and higher quality outcomes through factory-controlled processes—advantages that support evolving architectural and design priorities while helping developers meet demanding schedules and budgets in today's multifamily sector.

"Modular construction continues to offer compelling solutions for multifamily developers seeking to balance speed, quality, and design excellence in a competitive market," said Williams. "I look forward to joining fellow industry leaders at the Houston Multifamily Conference to explore these trends and discuss how permanent modular approaches can support innovative architectural visions while delivering practical, value-driven results for owners and residents." Williams brings decades of modular industry leadership to the discussion, including prior service as Board President of the Modular Building Institute and receipt of the MBI's Outstanding Achievement Award in 2025.

About Ramtech Building Systems and Modular Construction Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and multi-family developers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, life expectancy, and curb appeal of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach Ramtech has successfully completed over 5,000 diverse projects of all sizes. To learn more, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

SOURCE Ramtech Building Systems, Inc