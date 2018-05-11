Randall McAdory and John Merrill Win Hyundai National Service Advisor Skills Competition and Advance to Global Championship

The National Championship competitors were all winners of the Regional Skills Competitions held last year. Competition for the National Championship started with more than 35 service advisors from over 830 Hyundai dealers nationally. These 35 competitors are the best of the best and always go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure each customer leaves the dealership satisfied. Service advisors work with customers to handle simple maintenance services such as transmission flushes, oil changes and tire rotations, as well as difficult repair projects caused by accidents.

Randall McAdory from Tameron Hyundai in Birmingham, Alabama and John Merrill from Jerry's Hyundai in Weatherford, Texas, won the National Competition, which earned them $500 and a trip to Korea to compete in the Global Championship. At the Global Championship in October, the U.S. winner will compete against service advisors from more than 50 different countries.

"The competition was really tough this year but in the end there could only be two winners," said David VandeLinde, director, dealer parts and service, Hyundai Motor America. "The Service Advisor Championship helps us develop best practices that can be used by dealers all across the country, ensuring outstanding customer service nationwide."

The Service Advisor Championship is designed to improve customer satisfaction at Hyundai service centers across America. Improved customer satisfaction comes from having dealership service advisors compete against one another in a unique and interactive environment. The competition tests customer-focused service processes and the advisors' abilities via a 35-question multiple-choice written exam, a judged role-playing scenario, and an interview. The tests cover everything that happens from customer vehicle drop-off to post-service delivery. The competition ultimately recognizes top-performing advisors in the following areas: appointments, greeting, write-up / walk around, active delivery and follow-up.

Regional Skills Competition winners were:

Amber Mann , Ricart Hyundai, Columbus, Ohio

, Ricart Hyundai, Randy Malitz , Boucher Hyundai, Waukesah, Wisconsin

, Boucher Hyundai, Waukesah, Dustin Maynard , Key Hyundai, Manchester, Connecticut

, Key Hyundai, Michelle Lease , Jack Giambalvo Hyundai, York , Pennsylvania

, Jack Giambalvo Hyundai, , John Merrill , Jerry's Hyundai, Weatherford, Texas

, Jerry's Hyundai, Scot Fretwell , Route 60 Hyundai, Vero Beach, Florida

, Route 60 Hyundai, Anya Gorokhova , Rick Case Hyundai, Davie, Florida

, Rick Case Hyundai, Jay Hyde , Phil Long Hyundai of Chapel Hills, Colorado Springs, Colorado

, Phil Long Hyundai of Chapel Hills, Danny Becker , Dublin Hyundai, Dublin, California

