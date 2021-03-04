Randall-Reilly Acquires Central Analysis Bureau; Deepens Transportation Data Portfolio

"The CAB team understands the distinct needs of insureds, agents and insurance carriers operating within the transportation space at a granular level, which is why the CAB Reports are the gold standard for insurance companies, insurance agencies and risk management professionals," said Prescott Shibles, EVP, general manager, of Randall-Reilly's Equipment Division. "Their expertise, combined with Randall-Reilly's solid track record of successfully integrating and investing in data companies, point to a bright future for this partnership, and its ability to offer deep insights to the transportation and heavy equipment industries."

"Randall-Reilly's RigDig Business Intelligence and unique UCC, factoring and lending data will add significant value to CAB and further enhance our client's analysis with an even more robust reporting capability," said Jean Gardner, CAB Chief Executive Officer. "Their leadership and our cultural compatibility give us great confidence that they will further expand and grow CAB, while continuing to effectively serve our existing clients."

About Randall-Reilly

Randall-Reilly is the leading B2B data company in transportation, construction, agriculture, and other industrial markets. Their proprietary data and analytics platforms, with equipment-level intelligence, build exclusive market insights and drive exceptional outcomes. More than 4,400 clients in sales, marketing, and recruiting utilize Randall-Reilly's data-driven platforms, services, and media to reach their audiences. Headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the company also has offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Draper City, Utah, Brookfield, Wisconsin, Anniston, Alabama and Lakewood, New Jersey.

About Central Analysis Bureau

Over the past 80 years, CAB has developed a proprietary system for rating, tracking and analyzing motor carrier's financial and safety strength. Their system and team of legal experts, financial analysts, data gurus, statisticians and risk managers allow its subscribers to make better, more informed decisions.

