Randall-Reilly appoints Matt Reilly as new CEO

Matt is a three-time CEO who brings more than 25 years of relevant experience in technology and business services to his new role. Most recently, he led a data science company in the marketing technology industry. Before that, he served as division CEO and one of four named executive officers at a NYSE-listed company, where he doubled the size of his division during his tenure. Prior to that, Matt spent 11 years in various senior executive roles at Accenture, led its North American consulting business, played a key role in launching its digital services business and served as chief executive of an acquired firm.

"After Brent let us know of his decision, we took our time to find the right leader, someone who is a fit from both a business and corporate culture perspective," said Jim Lindner, [chairman of the board]. "We're confident Matt is the right person to continue Randall-Reilly's track record of success."

Matt began his career in the U.S. Navy as an engineering officer and department head. He currently serves on the Board of Advisors of Goizueta Business School at Emory University, and has published thought leadership on a range of strategic topics in outlets such as Harvard Business Review, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg BusinessWeek. He also co-led a yearlong strategic initiative with the World Economic Forum on the Industrial Internet and has appeared on Fox Business News TV and CNN radio.

"Matt's demonstrated executive leadership, relevant industry experience and strategic vision will help steer Randall-Reilly as it cements its position as the leading B2B data company in the industries it serves," said board member, Josh Klinefelter. "We look forward to him making the same impact at Randall-Reilly as he has in his previous roles."

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead such a dynamic company through its next phase of growth," Reilly said. "I look forward to building on the data-driven platforms the company has developed to help our clients succeed."

Departing CEO Brent Reilly said, "As a member of the Randall-Reilly board, I will continue to promote our vision and culture. Leading Randall-Reilly has been the honor of a lifetime. I look forward to the company's continued success under Matt's capable leadership."

About Randall-Reilly

Randall-Reilly is the leading B2B data company in transportation, construction, agriculture, and other industrial markets. Their proprietary data and analytics platforms, with equipment-level intelligence, build exclusive market insights and drive exceptional outcomes. More than 4,400 clients in sales, marketing, and recruiting utilize Randall-Reilly's data-driven platforms, services, and media to reach their audiences. Headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the company also has offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Draper City, Utah, Brookfield, Wisconsin, Anniston, Alabama and Lakewood, New Jersey.

Contact: William Ortiz

[email protected]

205-248-1158

SOURCE Randall-Reilly

Related Links

www.randallreilly.com

