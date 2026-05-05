Randstad USA and FEI Form Alliance to Address Financial Technology Transformation and Talent Needs

Strategic partnership provides financial leaders with insights to combat the talent shortage and transform financial functions into AI-augmented engines.

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad USA, the world's leading talent company, and Financial Executives International (FEI), the premier association for over 11,000 financial professionals, today announced a strategic partnership designed to equip financial leaders with the talent, insights and expertise needed to navigate an evolving landscape of workforce transformation, digital talent strategies, and a rapidly shifting labor market.

According to an analysis from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the accounting and auditing profession has seen a 17% decline in talent over the last several years, a deficit of over 300,000 professionals that continues to drive record job openings in 2026. To meet the current and future talent demand, the partnership focuses on transforming the finance function into an AI-augmented strategic engine.

Integrated Services for the Modern Finance Function

Through this partnership, FEI members gain priority access to Randstad's specialized service pillars designed to solve the modern talent scarcity:

Workforce Transformation Consulting: Hands-on consulting to transition traditional finance teams into digital-first units, utilizing Randstad's proprietary data to align departmental structure with global labor trends.

Hands-on consulting to transition traditional finance teams into digital-first units, utilizing Randstad's proprietary data to align departmental structure with global labor trends. Specialized Talent Acquisition: Direct pipelines to a curated community of pre-vetted finance and accounting professionals, specifically screened for technical proficiency and AI-readiness.

Direct pipelines to a curated community of pre-vetted finance and accounting professionals, specifically screened for technical proficiency and AI-readiness. Strategic Benchmarking: Tailored U.S. labor market insights and compensation data to help CFOs and Controllers remain competitive in a high-demand candidate market.

"The finance industry is at a critical juncture where the speed of technological change is colliding with a significant talent gap," said Jason Flanders, President, Professional Talent Solutions at Randstad USA. "By providing financial leaders with the insights they need to build agile, digital-first teams, this partnership with FEI will help construct a new model for the finance function to meet current and future business goals and strategies."

A Roadmap for Finance Leaders to Maximize Organizational Resilience

Randstad USA invites FEI members to join our finance and accounting experts at an upcoming session to learn how to future-proof their talent strategy and drive strategic growth, shifting beyond reactive hiring to building a tech-enabled team.

To access Randstad's 2026 Workmonitor in advance of the sessions, visit www.randstad.com/workmonitor.

To learn more about Randstad USA, visit www.randstadusa.com.

About Randstad

Randstad is the world's leading talent company with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. We are a partner of choice for talent and clients. We have a deep understanding of the labor market and through our four specializations – Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise – help our clients create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and help them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. Through the value we create, we are committed to making the world of work better for all.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 38,000 employees. In 2025, we supported nearly 150,000 clients and over 1.7 million talent, generating a revenue of €23.1 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, visit randstadusa.com.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is a leading association comprised of Members who hold positions as Chief Financial Officers, Chief Accounting Officers, Controllers, Treasurers, and Tax Executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

SOURCE Randstad US