Randy Parker Named a Visionary Leader by Reuters 2025 Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, has been recognized as a Visionary Leader by Reuters in its 2025 Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours. With fifteen winners selected across five categories, the Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours celebrate innovation, commitment, impact and leadership within the automotive industry. The Visionary Leader award spotlights three executives for their excellence in a specific project, leadership or results. It celebrates individuals pioneering new ideas and challenging the status quo within the automotive industry.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Reuters in a year of both challenges and great success," said Parker. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our Hyundai team and the commitment of our dealers and retail partners, whose passion for serving our customers and communities made this recognition possible."

Under Parker's leadership, Hyundai and Genesis have achieved record-breaking growth and impact. Parker has led Hyundai to become the second-largest EV seller in the U.S. and guided major investments like the grand opening of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Savannah, Georgia. Additional initiatives, such as Hyundai Home and the IONNA charging network, have further demonstrated Hyundai and Parker's commitment to clean mobility.

"It's no surprise that Randy Parker has been recognized as a Visionary Leader by the Reuters D.R.I.V.E. Honours," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company. "It's a much deserved acknowledgment of his commitment to excellence and years of driving results for our company and our network of dealers, employees and customers."

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

