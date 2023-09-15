Randy Parker Receives DRIVEN Trailblazer Award During 2023 North American International Auto Show

DETROIT, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRIVEN: A Tribute to African American Achievement in the Automotive Industry honored Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America with the Trailblazer Award. Now in its 10th season, DRIVEN has honored some of the auto industry's most outstanding African American men and women for their accomplishments, contributions, and position in our community as a role model.

Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America
"It's an honor to receive the Trailblazer Award from DRIVEN," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America, "I'm proud to lead at a company that encourages future generations to embrace diversity in the automotive industry."

In his current role as the chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor America, Parker is responsible for Hyundai's commercial automotive operations in the United States. Parker is one of the first African Americans to be CEO of a major automotive company regional market. Parker became CEO in August 2022 and reports to José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.

Launched in 2011, DRIVEN is a program of Real Times Media's celebration of African American achievement in the automotive industry. Unveiled each year during the Detroit Auto Show, DRIVEN is a national event which draws professionals from around the country and attracts the "who's who" of automotive executives, civic, business and community leaders who use the publication as an information and reference tool.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

