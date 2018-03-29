Ranked: These Are the Most (and Least) Expensive Stadiums for MLB Fans to Watch a Baseball Game

To determine the rankings, GOBankingRates calculated the average cost to visit each stadium by taking the average of the three cheapest 2018 season ticket seat options and dividing that number by 81 home games. GOBankingRates then multiplied this number by two attendees and added the price of parking, food and beverages.

Top 3 Most Expensive MLB Stadiums

1. Cost to Attend Yankee Stadium: $95

Two tickets: $42

Two hot dogs: $6

Two beers: $12

Parking: $35

2. Cost to Attend Safeco Field: $92.83

Two tickets: $51.33

Two hot dogs: $9.50

Two beers: $12

Parking: $20

3. Cost to Attend Fenway Park: $91

Two tickets: $30

Two hot dogs: $10.50

Two beers: $15.50

Parking: $35

Top 3 Least Expensive MLB Stadiums

1. Cost to Attend Coors Field: $50

Two tickets: $20

Two hot dogs: $10

Two beers: $6

Parking: $14

2. Cost to Attend SunTrust Park: $51

Two tickets: $12

Two hot dogs: $13

Two beers: $10

Parking: $16

3. Cost to Attend Angel Stadium: $52.67

Two tickets: $24.67

Two hot dogs: $9

Two beers: $9

Parking: $10

Additional Insights

Safeco field, located in Seattle , has pricey tickets, yet many agree the atmosphere is worth the cost. Along with a retractable roof, the field also recycles 70 percent of all game-related waste and consumes significantly less energy compared to other parks.

