RapDev Announces 5 New Marketplace Integrations For Datadog Customers

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev, in partnership with Datadog, is releasing 5 new integrations for the latter's marketplace to help customers monitor performance on Office365, Synthetic Email, Datadog Reporter, SNMP Autodiscovery and Oracle TimesTen. These integrations are being released at Datadog's annual conference, Dash 2020, and aims to address various gaps that customers currently face as more businesses move deeper into digital and agile-first environments.

"As a Datadog Gold partner, we have worked with several major customers helping them adopt the platform rapidly and effectively," said Tameem Hourani, Principal at RapDev. "We have observed a lot of demand for automated reporting capabilities on the platform. This was a starting point for us to develop new, value-adding integrations for existing customers to improve their overall usage of the Datadog stack. We are excited to showcase them at Dash and are working on releasing several integrations in the coming quarters." The first of our integrations that will be available on Datadog Marketplace will include:

Datadog Reporter offers automated reports from any Datadog dashboard straight to users' email inboxes to lessen the effort and time taken to compile them manually.

offers automated reports from any Datadog dashboard straight to users' email inboxes to lessen the effort and time taken to compile them manually. The Office365 integration helps customers understand the platform utilization, and monitor Teams, OneDrive, Outlook, and Sharepoint performance from any office location around the world.

integration helps customers understand the platform utilization, and monitor Teams, OneDrive, Outlook, and Sharepoint performance from any office location around the world. Synthetic Email helps customers monitor email performance across any platform globally and alert users if a delay is detected in sending or receiving email.

"Opening up our platform to our partners via Marketplace is a big step for Datadog, and we're thrilled to have RapDev's work showcased at launch," said Deniz Tortop, Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Datadog. "As a Gold partner in the Datadog Partner Network, RapDev has shown they understand the business needs of our joint customers. Now their products will be easily available to our entire customer base with just a few clicks."

Founded in 2017, RapDev is a Boston based tech company with engineers specializing in DevOps, SRE, and Cloud platforms. With implementation and development experience spanning from SMBs to Fortune100's, the team has helped customers implement projects and transformations at scale on the Datadog & ServiceNow platforms.

