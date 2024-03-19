RapDev earns spot #246 on Forbes' America's Best Employers 2024 List

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev, a leading provider of site reliability and DevOps engineering solutions, proudly announces its recognition as the 246th best employer in Forbes' prestigious America's Best Employers 2024 list. This accolade reinforces RapDev's commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and driving growth through innovative and creative engineering.

#246 out of 3000 firms

In a record-breaking year with nearly 5.5 million startups launched in the United States, Forbes identified and evaluated 3,000 privately held companies headquartered in the U.S. The evaluation criteria spanned company reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth metrics, emphasizing these factors' critical role in fostering a thriving work environment.

RapDev 's recognition is a testament to its unwavering commitment to transparency, creativity, and flexibility—the pillars that define its culture. Open, all-company conversations and readily accessible data serve to build trust and foster learning across the team. Dedication to "finding a way" through creative engineering enables RapDev to exceed customers' expectations from project launch to final delivery. The emphasis on flexibility with partners, customers, and themselves keeps the team agile while promoting a healthy work-life balance.

Named #1 on the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts 2022 by The Boston Globe, RapDev's success stems from its focus on creating a best-in-class employee experience. The company offers a range of benefits , including fitness and commuter reimbursements, unlimited PTO, hybrid work options, 401k match, professional development stipends, and flexible parental leave.

"At RapDev, we're not just obsessed with providing innovative solutions for our customers; we're obsessed with creating an environment where our team thrives," said Elyse Neuemeier, Head of People & Operations at RapDev. "This recognition from Forbes reflects our team's dedication to our culture day in and day out."

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their ServiceNow and Datadog implementations. As a trusted ServiceNow Elite Partner and Datadog Gold Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io .

