RapDev Launches Agentic Platform Operator, a Governed AI Agent Platform for Operating ServiceNow at Scale

The semi-supervised managed offering lets AI agents handle the operational load while enterprises retain full oversight, policy control, and escalation authority

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev , a ServiceNow Elite Partner , announced the launch of Agentic Platform Operator (APO) , a new managed offering that uses AI agents to operate ServiceNow environments at scale on behalf of enterprise customers. APO leverages RapDev's AI tooling to give organizations the benefits of continuous, expert-level platform operations while keeping engineers firmly in control of every consequential decision.

Launching APO represents a fundamental shift in how organizations manage their ServiceNow environments. Rather than relying on engineers to respond manually to every request, configuration task, or platform issue, APO deploys AI agents that decompose requests, authorize actions against policy rules, execute changes in tracked Update Sets, and assemble promotion packages for engineer review, all within a governed, auditable framework.

"APO isn't just another AI assistant layered on top of ServiceNow," said Kyle Brueckner , Senior Engineering Manager at RapDev. "It's an operator. Our agents run the full loop of discovery, execution, promotion, documentation, and every single action passes through a policy boundary before anything touches a customer's environment. That means your team gets the leverage of AI without giving up control."

APO ships with a Vitals capability that scans a customer's ServiceNow instance at onboarding and runs cadenced health checks thereafter, giving teams an immediate baseline and ongoing visibility into platform health. Telemetry streams to Datadog against published SLOs, so operational performance is continuously observable from day one. Each customer environment runs in a dedicated namespace with scoped secrets, a per-customer AI key, and a per-tenant kill switch, ensuring complete isolation with no shared blast radius across customers.

"We have spent years building deep operational expertise in ServiceNow for some of the most demanding enterprise environments in the world," said Tameem Hourani , Founder of RapDev. "Agentic Platform Operator takes that expertise and operationalizes it at a scale that simply isn't possible with a human-only delivery model. This is what the next generation of managed services looks like."

APO reflects RapDev's consistent investment in AI-native solutions that enhance core platform capabilities without sacrificing enterprise governance requirements. The launch builds on RapDev's broader portfolio of AI offerings, including Arlo , its agentic AI assistant for ServiceNow, and extends the company's vision of autonomous, policy-bound AI operations across the enterprise at scale.

SOURCE RapDev