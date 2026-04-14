RapDev Named to the Financial Times' List of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times has named RapDev #96 on its Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list for 2026 , one of the most globally recognized rankings of business growth in the Western Hemisphere. The designation, based on compound annual revenue growth rate, places RapDev among the top-performing companies across North and South America and marks the company's first appearance on a Financial Times ranking.

Financial Times' List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

"The companies we work with don't have time for solutions that almost work. We've built RapDev around that reality: deep expertise, strong engineering, and now AI products that are genuinely useful in production. Being recognized by the Financial Times is a reflection of the team that made all of that possible," said Tameem Hourani , founder of RapDev.

RapDev has grown revenue by 54% over the past two years, expanding to more than 160 employees globally while deepening its partnerships with Fortune 1000 organizations across financial services, healthcare, technology, and beyond. That growth is increasingly being driven by a sharpening focus on AI and the products RapDev is building to bring it into enterprise operations.

A growing part of that focus is helping enterprises deploy the latest AI capabilities across Datadog and ServiceNow, including Control Tower , Bits AI , LLM Observability , and A2IX . As these capabilities become central to how enterprises manage, monitor, and automate AI in production, RapDev's depth of platform expertise makes it the go-to partner for Datadog and ServiceNow customers.

That expertise is rooted in RapDev's position as the world's largest Datadog partner, supporting enterprises across the full observability lifecycle through its Managed Datadog and Managed SOC offerings. As a ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev's patented tools, including CSDM as Code and Tag Generator , help enterprises operationalize governance and automate service workflows at scale. It is that combination of platform depth and AI deployment capability that continues to set RapDev apart.

With a growing global team and accelerating customer demand for AI-powered operations, RapDev shows little sign of slowing down.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end, with a focus on automation and AI-driven service operations. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io .

SOURCE RapDev