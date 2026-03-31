RapDev Named to Inc.'s 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev has been ranked #114 on Inc.'s 2026 Regionals: Northeast list, marking its second time being recognized among the fastest-growing private companies across nine states in the region. The annual ranking is based on revenue growth over a two-year period and highlights companies that are scaling quickly while navigating a complex economic environment.

RapDev earns #114 spot on Inc. Regionals 2026 list

"We're proud to again be recognized, especially alongside so many strong companies across the Northeast," said Tameem Hourani, Founder of RapDev. "We've stayed focused on building real solutions across Datadog and ServiceNow and investing in AI where it actually drives impact for our customers."

This milestone reflects the pace at which RapDev continues to grow as demand accelerates across observability, security, and service operations.

Over the past year, RapDev has expanded its footprint with Fortune 1000 organizations, helping teams standardize observability, improve governance, and automate critical workflows across increasingly complex environments.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere; they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc.

Since its founding in 2019, RapDev has grown into the world's largest Datadog partner, supporting enterprise customers with implementation, managed services, and security operations through its Managed Datadog and Managed SOC offerings.

As a ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev has developed patented solutions, including CSDM as Code and Tag Generator, helping organizations operationalize governance and scale service workflows. The company continues to invest in AI-driven products like Arlo and Vitals to streamline incident response and bring real-time intelligence into daily operations.

RapDev continues to scale its team globally while doubling down on engineering, automation, and AI to support the next phase of enterprise transformation.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io.

SOURCE RapDev