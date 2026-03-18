RapDev Ranks #15 on Boston Globe's Fastest Growing Companies List

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev has been named to the Boston Globe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 list, coming in at #15. The annual list recognizes private companies across New England that demonstrate exceptional multi-year revenue growth, operational strength, and sustained business momentum. The ranking evaluates companies based on verified revenue growth over a three-year period, highlighting organizations that are scaling rapidly while maintaining strong market impact in the region.

Since its inception in 2019, RapDev has increased revenue significantly while growing its team to more than 160 employees across the globe.

"We're proud to be recognized among New England's fastest-growing companies," said Tameem Hourani, Founder of RapDev. "Our fast growth is driven by our deep engineering expertise across Datadog and ServiceNow and doubling down on our commitment to building AI-driven service operations that help enterprises move faster and stay ahead."

RapDev is the world's largest Datadog partner, helping Fortune 1000 organizations scale observability, strengthen governance, and modernize security operations through its Managed Datadog and Managed SOC offerings.

As a ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev leads with patented innovations including CSDM as Code and Tag Generator, enabling enterprises to operationalize governance and automate service workflows at scale.

AI continues to play a central role in RapDev's expansion. Solutions like Arlo and Vitals bring intelligent automation to observability and service operations, accelerating incident triage, surfacing real-time insights, and embedding AI directly into enterprise workflows.

While rooted in New England, RapDev's footprint continues to expand nationally and internationally, driven by customer demand for scalable automation and AI-powered operational transformation.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end, with a focus on automation and AI-driven service operations. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io.

SOURCE RapDev