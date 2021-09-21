Rapid Changes To Privacy Law - And How To Successfully Navigate Them - To Be Explored At Bloomberg Law In-House Forum

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that its In-House Forum will be held live virtually on Tuesday, October 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The annual CLE-eligible event will focus on the privacy and data protection challenges facing legal departments. Registration information and the full agenda for the complimentary event, Privacy and Data Governance Challenges: Communicating Risks and Coordinating Changes, are available at http://onb-law.com/Efia50GdmR7.

The forum kicks off with a fireside chat with Damien Kieran, Twitter's chief privacy officer, who will discuss a range of topics including building a culture of privacy and data protection throughout a global company and implementing privacy review processes that work. The event concludes with a panel discussion through which attendees will learn best practices and proven strategies for managing privacy compliance and data risk as well as communicating data-related risks to boards of directors.

Bloomberg Law's In-House Forum is focused on the many privacy & data protection challenges facing legal departments. Tweet this

"Corporations are tasked with complying with an increasing number of complex and evolving privacy and data security regulations put in place by federal, state, and international authorities," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "We've assembled a slate of corporate privacy leaders who will share their successes and provide guidance on how to best partner with other internal constituencies to align compliance efforts with organizational business strategies."

Additional speakers include:

Jennifer Couture , Vice President & Chief Privacy Officer, Alexion Pharmaceuticals , Inc.

Vice President & Chief Privacy Officer, , Inc. Harvey Jang , Vice President & Chief Privacy Officer, Cisco

Vice President & Chief Privacy Officer, Cisco Maureen K. Ohlhausen , Partner, Baker Botts and Former Acting Chair and Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission

Partner, Baker Botts and Former Acting Chair and Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission Janine Smith , Vice President, Chief Compliance Ethics & Privacy Officer, The Hershey Company

Follow the conversation from the Bloomberg Law In-House Forum at #LegalForum.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law