Rapid Growing Agent Force Joins Integrity Marketing Group to Accelerate Expansion

As IMOs navigate their expansive future, the advanced resources offered by Integrity's platform have become even more important to facilitate growth. Agent Force will utilize Integrity's best-in-class services and infrastructure for business functions such as accounting, human resources, product development and marketing. The organization also gains access to best practices refined by industry legends who are part of the Integrity partner network. In addition, Agent Force employees are eligible for meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan .

"John took a leap of faith by changing careers to the insurance industry seven years ago and he put in the hard work and sacrifice to build one of the fastest growing agencies in the country," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Now he will benefit from Integrity's understanding of the resources IMOs need to reach new heights. We are proud to have Agent Force on board and we are confident the Integrity platform will continue their rapid growth trajectory."

"An Integrity partnership means we become part of a bigger team with the same mission," said John Wetmore. "I've always told my agents, 'If we're all rowing the boat in the same direction, the boat moves straighter.' As an Integrity partner, it's like we are now on a massive ship. We can go more places, get there faster and bring more people with us. A partnership with Integrity is an incredible reward for our hard work thus far and we have many more milestones ahead of us."

This partnership is the most recent of Integrity's prolific acquisitions over the past several years. Agent Force has been providing health and life insurance options for Americans since 2013 with significant growth each year. This year, Agent Force expects to produce $60 million of annualized paid premium while serving 60,000 Americans annually.

"There is no doubt that John has what it takes to succeed in the insurance industry, but he recognized there is only so far Agent Force could take its business on its own," said Shawn Meaike, Managing Partner of Integrity and President of Family First Life. "As an Integrity partner, Agent Force can scale its product offering and focus on growth while learning from the best minds in the industry. It's an exciting move for John and his team and we welcome them to the Integrity family."

"Integrity's mission is to make families' lives more secure by providing them the right insurance products for their needs," said Steve Young, Chairman of the Board of Integrity. "We are eager to continue delivering on that promise with Agent Force on our team. Together, we can support Agent Force's rapid growth and ultimately benefit more Americans."

For more information about Integrity's acquisition of Agent Force, view a video and read the full press release at www.integritymarketing.com/agentforce.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's 1,200 employees work with over 275,000 independent agents who service over 5 million clients annually. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place more than $3 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Agent Force

Family First Life Agent Force is located in Kennesaw, Georgia. Their focus is providing all the resources needed for their agents to obtain the success level they want to achieve, not only by selling insurance but also the ability to build their own agencies. They are proud to offer their more than 1,000 agents a proven system for success. In 2020, their agents plan to help more than 60,000 families and they are positioned to surpass $60 million in annual premium.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

