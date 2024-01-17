Rapid Growth in Mesirow Global Investment Management: Fourth Expansion Hire in Six Months

Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

17 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

  • Reid Kilberg to join expanding Mesirow distribution team from PNC Institutional Asset Management
  • Financial markets professional with more than 30 years' experience
  • Fourth strategic hire for Mesirow Global Investment Management in six months

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent employee-owned financial services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Reid Kilberg as a Managing Director in Global Investment Management. This senior hire is the fourth strategic appointment for the Global Investment Management Distribution team in the last six months. This comes as part of Mesirow's commitment to drive growth, enhance investor experiences and build strategic global partnerships.

"Reid will play a key role in Mesirow's expansion and success," said Steve Swierczewski, Senior Managing Director and Head of Mesirow's Global Investment Management team. "His deep industry expertise coupled with his proven track record will significantly strengthen our team as we continue to expand our ability to provide even greater value to our clients and achieve our ambitious growth objectives."

Reid has more than 30 years of experience in institutional business development roles for PNC Institutional Asset Management, Manulife Investment Management and Sit Investment Associates. Reid has dedicated his career on being a trusted resource for product and market analysis, while also taking a long-term approach to building relationships with investors. The addition of Reid Kilberg reflects Mesirow's focus on strategic growth and driving innovation to best serve our investors.

About Mesirow Global Investment Management
With global headquarters in Chicago, Mesirow Global Investment Management provides clients global alternative and traditional strategies that are customized by special teams to address individual risk and return objectives. Mesirow offers institutional investors customized currency management, high-quality private equity partnership and sponsorship opportunities, compelling direct real estate investments, small cap and small-mid cap equity strategies and fixed income products with distinct risk-return profiles for unique liquidity needs and capital constraints. For more information, please visit: mesirow.com/capabilities/global-investment-management

About Mesirow
Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. Mesirow has $56 billion in regulatory assets under management, $57.3 billion in assets under advisement and $148.1 billion in non-securities currency assets under management as of September 30, 2023.1 To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's

[email protected] | Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2024, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

As of 9.30.2023 unless otherwise noted. | 1. "Assets under supervision" includes regulatory assets under management; assets under advisement; and non-securities currency assets under management. For these purposes: (1) regulatory assets under management ("RAUM") is calculated in accordance with Instruction 5A of Form ADV and includes all assets of securities portfolios (both discretionary and non-discretionary). (2) Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets. (3) Currency assets under management includes AUM associated with (i) active and passive currency risk management products $145.42 billion, (ii) non-fx overlay strategies such as equitization and beta overlays $886.80 million, and (iii) alpha strategies $1.85 billion. In all such cases, AUM is calculated based on notional value of currency investments. Additionally, AUM for alpha strategies is adjusted because clients can select a volatility target (generally between 2% and 12% annualized), which is normalized to 2% in order to create a consistent depiction of alpha strategy AUM. This results in a "scaled" AUM, which is higher than the actual aggregate notional value of all alpha strategy portfolios if clients have selected a volatility target higher than 2%. As of 9.30.2023, the "unscaled" AUM for alpha strategies was $446.97 million.

Award recognition disclosures: https://www.mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

