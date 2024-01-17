Rapid Growth in Mesirow Global Investment Management: Fourth Expansion Hire in Six Months

"Reid will play a key role in Mesirow's expansion and success," said Steve Swierczewski, Senior Managing Director and Head of Mesirow's Global Investment Management team. "His deep industry expertise coupled with his proven track record will significantly strengthen our team as we continue to expand our ability to provide even greater value to our clients and achieve our ambitious growth objectives."

Reid has more than 30 years of experience in institutional business development roles for PNC Institutional Asset Management, Manulife Investment Management and Sit Investment Associates. Reid has dedicated his career on being a trusted resource for product and market analysis, while also taking a long-term approach to building relationships with investors. The addition of Reid Kilberg reflects Mesirow's focus on strategic growth and driving innovation to best serve our investors.

About Mesirow Global Investment Management

With global headquarters in Chicago, Mesirow Global Investment Management provides clients global alternative and traditional strategies that are customized by special teams to address individual risk and return objectives. Mesirow offers institutional investors customized currency management, high-quality private equity partnership and sponsorship opportunities, compelling direct real estate investments, small cap and small-mid cap equity strategies and fixed income products with distinct risk-return profiles for unique liquidity needs and capital constraints. For more information, please visit: mesirow.com/capabilities/global-investment-management

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. Mesirow has $56 billion in regulatory assets under management, $57.3 billion in assets under advisement and $148.1 billion in non-securities currency assets under management as of September 30, 2023.1 To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.