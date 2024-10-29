Rapid Sendbird Business Messaging Platform Adoption Transforms In-App Customer Communication in Just Six Months

Customers across multiple industries deliver critical, real-time communication and improved customer experiences, resulting in 60% cost savings

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendbird Inc., the AI communications platform trusted by the world's largest apps, today announced new data demonstrating widespread adoption of the Sendbird Business Messaging solution in just six months. Released in April, the omnichannel messaging product has rapidly gained traction among customers, enabling teams to send critical customer messages efficiently and cost-effectively. By unifying and aggregating traditional communication channels to a single platform, over 5.6 billion messages were sent on Sendbird's Business Messaging, and early customers reduced costs by 60%.

With 73% of customers expecting personalized brand interactions, companies must leverage innovative technologies to bolster the customer experience and attract new business. The Sendbird Business Messaging platform has met this need by offering a secure, cost-effective way for organizations to communicate critical information directly to users, ensuring messages are delivered instantly and securely, even during periods of high demand.

"Across industries, security concerns, logistics changes and rapid adoption of emerging technologies have made real-time communication within apps critical to maintain positive customer experience, and ultimately a positive bottom line," said John Kim, co-founder and CEO of Sendbird. "In only six months, Sendbird Business Messaging has become a key tool for organizations to maintain direct, secure communication with customers, without relying on SMS or email that may cause disruption or delays."

The CX Conundrum

The importance of the customer experience has never been greater. However, according to the 2024 Forrester Customer Experience Index , only 3% of companies currently put their customers' needs front and center. Forrester also found that organizations with a customer-obsessed approach reported 41% faster revenue growth, 49% faster profit growth and 51% better customer retention. To effectively reach customers and provide them with the best user experience, brands need to reach them where they are in a secure and relevant manner–while being mindful of operational costs.

Sendbird understands this paradigm as well as the shift in consumer engagement with in-app messaging over email, SMS or push notifications. Sendbird Business Messaging arms all business teams and engineers with effective mobile customer messaging. Combining operational user-friendliness with technical flexibility ensures quick implementation and true customizability. Additionally, its channel sequencing feature minimizes the number of messages sent to prevent multiple messages from being delivered across multiple channels at once.

"We have seen time and time again how brands lose sight of the importance of the customer experience," said Blair Pleasant, president and principal analyst at COMMFusion. "In today's economy, delivering a positive experience directly impacts revenue. To stand out, organizations must elevate their digital approach and focus on adopting personalized, two-way communications."

Sendbird Business Messaging in Action

The Sendbird Business Messaging solution is highly versatile, powering critical communication across a wide range of industries, from healthcare and retail to operations and finance. For example, a leading house services provider uses SBM to enhance gig-work communications, driving a 70% increase in in-app engagement.

Additionally, Sendbird's customer Maya, the largest fintech ecosystem in the Philippines, implemented Sendbird Business Messaging to significantly enhance the customer experience and reduce costs by 90%.

"Sendbird has taken our customer communications and support to the next level, " said Rose Tenedencia, director and head of business operations at Maya, the largest fintech ecosystem in the Philippines. "Partnering with Sendbird has clearly been the right decision for our team as we were in need of something to replace SMS, which is outdated, not secure and too expensive to implement. The Sendbird API is extremely easy to use, and we experienced tremendous results almost immediately after implementation. To date, we improved our unit costs per after-sales ticket by 56%, increased service ticketing usage by 50%, and live chat for customer support has more than doubled."

Today's news builds on Sendbird's continued traction in the market, with more than 120 customers using the company's AI chatbot, and the recent appointment of Mike Bohnett as Chief Revenue Officer further strengthens the leadership team to drive growth and expansion. For more information about Sendbird's Business Messaging or Sendbird's AI communications platform, please visit: https://sendbird.com/products .

About Sendbird

Based in San Mateo, Calif., Sendbird is an AI communications platform that helps product, business and technical teams increase customer reach and engagement while reducing maintenance costs and time to value. More than 4,000 of the world's most popular mobile apps such as DoorDash, Match Group, Noom and Yahoo Sports trust Sendbird's low-code APIs and suite of mobile messaging products to build long-lasting relationships with their customers. Sendbird is backed by leading VCs, including ICONIQ, SOFTBANK, Tiger Global Management and Y Combinator.

