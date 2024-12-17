Rapidly Growing Metro Washington D.C. Leader Knowmadics Upgrades to Unanet ERP GovCon

Cybersecurity DOD contractor invests in Unanet to streamline business operations nationwide

DULLES, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that Knowmadics has selected Unanet ERP GovCon to provide easy-to-access strategic reports that will influence the company's growth strategy.

Based in Herndon, Va., Knowmadics is a leading provider of innovative, secure, and adaptive security technology solutions for the Department of Defense (DOD), public safety and commercial clients. In recent years, Knowmadics has grown exponentially and in December opened its fifth office, this one in Lawton, Okla., to gain strategic access to research facilities, nearby military bases, technology talent, and other resources to drive further growth and innovation.

This recent growth spurred Knowmadics to recognize that its off-the-shelf financial software was not capable of scaling with the company. And, it drained people's time with manual work. The biggest challenge was that it didn't provide reporting solutions offering strategic, actionable data.

With a goal to equip their people with more visibility and confidence, Knowmadics reviewed several ERP software options. They chose Unanet after speaking to multiple customers who all shared their positive feedback. Unanet's easy-to-use interface, superior finance and labor resource management capabilities, and its ability to simplify compliance were all major factors in Knowmadics' decision. The key driver, however, was Unanet's accurate, real-time reporting. These reports will empower program managers to contribute to the company's overall growth and success.

"As we head into another year of projected growth, we look forward to implementing Unanet in early 2025 as one of the key tools that will provide the insights we need to continue to streamline our expanding business operations," said Claire Ostrum, President of Knowmadics.

Like Knowmadics, approximately 50% of GovCons report that resource management remains a top project management challenge, according to Unanet's most recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis for GovCons. Today, more than 2,000 GovCons depend on Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM to provide them with the right mix of functionality, accessibility and scalability, backed by support that users consistently rate best in its class.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Knowmadics

Knowmadics solves complex operational challenges through innovative end-to-end solutions, providing complete security awareness, full continuum duty of care and enhanced process efficiencies. Their scalable automated software platform, elite operational support, proactive EW/cyber assessments and continuous innovation program leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to address and mitigate vulnerabilities in terrestrial, airborne and space systems. This enhances our clients' efficiency, situational awareness and enterprise security posture. Knowmadics is headquartered in Herndon, Va., with offices in Wichita, Kan.; Southern Pines, N.C.; Round Rock, Texas; and Lawton, OK. For more information, visit www.knowmadics.com.

