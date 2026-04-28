RapidScale Selected as Authorized Anthropic Reseller

As one of the few select partners piloting Anthropic's AWS reseller program, RapidScale enables clients to address challenges with custom AI solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments and AWS Premier Services Partner, today announced it has been selected as an authorized reseller of Anthropic's full range of AI large language models, including the entire suite of Claude models, available via Amazon Bedrock.

RapidScale is now an authorized Anthropic reseller

RapidScale's selection follows a months-long application, joint innovation and authorization process. As one of the very few AWS partners chosen for the highly selective initial cohort approved to resell Anthropic models, this partnership validates the company's expertise in cloud architecture and AI implementation across complex business environments.

"Anthropic and AWS's decision to pilot their partner program with RapidScale emphasizes our team's exceptional expertise in the space and the depth we bring to address clients' needs," said Duane Barnes, President at RapidScale. "Being among the first to pioneer new capabilities with Anthropic's suite of models is a strategic differentiator for us as an AWS partner, and now the sky is the limit for what our clients can achieve with AI."

Anthropic's exclusive partner program enables RapidScale to help clients power enterprise-specific AI instances securely built on dozens of best-in-class models trained for business use cases. By working with AWS and Anthropic, RapidScale will support partners and enterprises in the adoption of Anthropic AI tools available through Amazon Bedrock. Clients already using Anthropic models will continue to have the ability to train and build using their preferred models, further exploring capabilities in collaboration with RapidScale's expert support.

"Partnering with Anthropic through AWS amplifies RapidScale's ability to slash operational friction," said Jason McKay, chief solutions officer at RapidScale. "Our teams have fundamentally transformed operations for countless clients with bespoke AI solutions that adapt alongside business needs, allowing them to scale quickly and unlock continuous value. With AWS and Anthropic's support, we can be laser-focused on driving enterprise AI adoption for our partners and clients."

To learn more about RapidScale's AWS expertise or get in touch, please visit: https://rapidscale.net/public-cloud/platforms/aws-cloud.

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As an Elite VCSP Partner with Broadcom VMware, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE RapidScale