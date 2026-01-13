RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, announced that it has been recognized on the 2026 Cloud 100 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This prestigious CRN list spotlights 100 leading channel-focused cloud companies across five key categories: cloud infrastructure, cloud monitoring and management, cloud security, cloud software and cloud storage.

RapidScale Earns Spot on CRN’s Cloud 100 List For 2026

CRN's Cloud 100 companies demonstrate dedication to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services. The list is the trusted resource for solution providers exploring cloud technology vendors that are well positioned to help them build cloud portfolios that drive their success.

RapidScale earned a spot on CRN's prestigious 2026 Cloud 100 list for its unwavering commitment to innovation and partner success in the cloud ecosystem. This recognition highlights RapidScale's ability to deliver secure, scalable, and customizable solutions across public, private, and hybrid environments—empowering businesses to accelerate digital transformation and embrace AI-driven strategies.

By combining enterprise-grade infrastructure with consultative expertise and managed services, RapidScale helps organizations achieve business outcomes, not just technology deployments. Our inclusion on the Cloud 100 list underscores our role as a trusted partner for solution providers seeking flexibility, resiliency, and growth in today's dynamic cloud landscape.

"Earning a spot on CRN's Cloud 100 list is a testament to our relentless focus on turning complexity into clarity for our partners and customers," said Duane Barnes, President of RapidScale. "We've built a culture where excellence is expected and every decision starts with the customer in mind. By combining enterprise-grade infrastructure with consultative expertise, we help businesses not only adapt to change but thrive in it. This recognition reinforces our commitment to future-proofing IT strategies and driving measurable outcomes for our clients."

"As organizations rapidly evolve their cloud strategies—driven by the growing demands of digital transformation and AI-powered solutions—cloud innovation has never been more critical," said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "The companies featured in this year's Cloud 100 are setting new benchmarks, delivering cutting-edge products and services that enable solution providers to scale their cloud capabilities and better serve their customers. We're excited to watch these innovators continue to shape the future of cloud computing in the year ahead."

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra, and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

