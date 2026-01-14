RapidScale Expands Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio with Incident Response Readiness Services for Enterprise Resilience

Strengthening cyber resilience with expert-led IR planning and real-world simulations

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, today announced the launch of Incident Response (IR) Readiness Services, a strategic addition to its growing cybersecurity solutions portfolio. These offerings—IR Tabletop Exercises and IR Plan Development Engagements—are powered by Pathfynder, enabling organizations to proactively strengthen cyber resilience across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

A Holistic Approach to Cybersecurity

As part of RapidScale's integrated cybersecurity solutions, these services go beyond point products to deliver end-to-end incident response readiness. By combining simulation-based exercises with tailored IR planning, businesses gain a comprehensive framework to validate their posture, close gaps, and align with regulatory mandates, all without the need to build internal capabilities from scratch.

Key Benefits for Enterprise and Mid-Market Organizations:

Expert-Led Tabletop Simulations : Real-world breach scenarios that engage cross-functional teams.





: Real-world breach scenarios that engage cross-functional teams. Custom IR Plan Development: Actionable strategies aligned with compliance frameworks like HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and NIST.

Why Incident Response Readiness Services Matter Now

Cyberattacks are escalating in frequency and sophistication, with ransomware, phishing, and supply chain threats targeting every sector. These new services empower CIOs, CISOs, and IT leaders to demonstrate readiness, meet cyber insurance requirements, and ensure business continuity critical for enterprise growth in a multi-cloud world.

What Sets RapidScale Apart

Unlike vendors offering isolated IR planning or tabletop exercises, RapidScale delivers both in a modular, partner-integrated model. This approach combines MSP familiarity with specialized IR expertise, ensuring scalability, cost-effectiveness, and operational simplicity.

Cyber resiliency isn't optional—it's a business imperative. These new solutions empower organizations to anticipate threats, respond with confidence, and secure growth across every cloud.

"Cybersecurity resilience is no longer optional; it's mission-critical," said Brent Neal, Chief Information Security Officer at RapidScale. "Our partnership with Pathfynder expands our ability to deliver proactive, expert-led Incident Response Readiness services that help organizations develop robust response plans and validate them through realistic tabletop exercises. By combining RapidScale's enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure with Pathfynder's specialized expertise, we're giving businesses the confidence to operate securely in an increasingly complex digital landscape."

"At Pathfynder, we know that real-world breach preparedness is about more than checklists—it's about hands-on simulations, expert guidance, and closing the gaps before attackers find them. Together with RapidScale, we're raising the bar for incident response readiness and resilience," said DJ Fuller, Pathfynder CEO.

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra, and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

About Pathfynder

Pathfynder is a CREST-certified cybersecurity firm specializing in offensive and defensive security services, including Incident Response Readiness. The firm supports Fortune 100 enterprises and small-to-mid-size organizations across highly regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, defense, and technology.

Pathfynder's team brings decades of real-world experience in penetration testing, threat emulation, and incident response, including former military and intelligence operators and multiple published zero-day vulnerability discoveries. Services are delivered using industry-recognized standards such as NIST, PTES, and OWASP to help organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from modern cyber threats.

SOURCE RapidScale