RapidScale Honors 2025 Top-Performing Channel Partners

RALEIGH, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, today announced the winners of its 2025 Channel Partner Awards. The awards recognize organizations and individuals aligned with RapidScale's go-to-market strategy, operating with a collaborative, outcome-driven mindset to deliver technology solutions that address real business issues while going above and beyond on client service.

RapidScale's 2025 top-performing partners

"The channel ecosystem continues to undergo immense change, and success in 2026 will be strongest for partners who can act as strategic advisors and deliver greater tangible business value," said Bob Buchanan, Associate VP of Sales and Channel Chief at RapidScale. "RapidScale's honorees exceed the expectations of a modern channel partner, ensuring ongoing partnership and success for our joint customers well after implementation. They are fundamental to our company's growth and success, and how we build on existing momentum to meet opportunities head on."

RapidScale's 2025 Awards and Winners are:

Top-Performing Technology Advisor – HighPoint Solutions HighPoint Solutions played a critical role in enabling RapidScale's engagement with a customer that has a global, multi-site retail brand. Through early executive alignment and a high touch co-sell motion, HighPoint and RapidScale delivered consultative, hybrid- and multi-cloud guidance to the customer, positioning a modernized private cloud solution with full workload migration and disaster recovery, while defining a clear roadmap for future Azure, digital workplace, and AI adoption. The result was improved operational resilience, reduced infrastructure risk, and a clear path to long term modernization.



Top-Performing Technology Solutions Distributor – Avant Avant has been honored for its cohesive, strategically aligned partnership with RapidScale, demonstrated though deeply integrated collaboration between the two company's field and leadership teams in identifying the partners best suited to RapidScale's ideal customer profile and solution portfolio. Across RapidScale's extensive hybrid- and multi-cloud portfolio, Avant has shown exceptional growth across RapidScale's cloud infrastructure solutions, with Avant's engineering team working in lockstep with RapidScale's solution architects to ensure consistency, speed, and quality from opportunity identification through delivery, aligned to partner and client business outcomes.



Enterprise Solutions Architect of the Year – Martin Gale , Bluewave Technology Group Martin Gale, Solutions Architect, is recognized for his role in advancing enterprise opportunities, and operating as a trusted, knowledgeable, and proactive partner, fully invested in shared success. With a deep understanding of RapidScale's solutions enabling perfect alignment to client needs and a commitment to communication, technical excellence and partnership, Martin works seamlessly alongside RapidScale's sales and engineering function as a natural extension of our organization to exemplify true co‑selling.



Honorees will be recognized at a reception and gathering of RapidScale partners on Tuesday, April 14th in Las Vegas, taking place during the 2026 Channel Partners Conference. For more information on RapidScale's partner program and awards, please visit: https://rapidscale.net/partners.

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As an Elite VCSP Partner with Broadcom VMware, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE RapidScale