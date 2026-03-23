Rapidscale Recognized as 2025 VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service Partner of the Year

RapidScale honored for early leadership in Broadcom's partner ecosystem and VMware Cloud Foundation adoption

RALEIGH, N.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, today announced it has been awarded a 2025 VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as a Service Partner of the Year award in the Broadcom 2025 VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Partner Awards. RapidScale was selected based on its success in helping enterprise customers innovate by adopting VCF as their private cloud infrastructure.

VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service Award

"We're honored to be recognized as Service Partner of the Year for VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service, showcasing our longtime partnership and deep engineering experience with VMware and now Broadcom," said Duane Barnes, president of RapidScale. "In an era of uncertainty for many organizations, we're proud to instill confidence in the path forward for clients and partners alike. At RapidScale, we're laser-focused on scaling modern cloud environments to meet the individual needs and growth aspirations of each client, while prioritizing the end user experience. We look forward to evolving alongside leaders like Broadcom."

The Broadcom 2025 VCSP Partner Awards recognize key VMware partners for their outstanding 2025 accomplishments and contributions to helping customers unlock the value of VCF to rapidly achieve their business objectives. The 2025 winners were selected based on their roles in driving growth, innovation, go-to-market execution excellence, investing in enablement and technical expertise, and working with the VMware User Group (VMUG) community. Each winner is recognized for their commitment to delivering superior customer outcomes.

"We are proud to recognize our Broadcom 2025 VCSP Partner Award winners for their commitment to helping customers realize the full value of their services provided through their private cloud investment in VCF," said Ricky Cooper, vice president of global cloud service providers, OEM and eOEM, Broadcom. "These awards honor the partners who expertly offer services implemented on VCF to achieve resilience, automation, security, and long-term return on investment."

VMware Cloud Service Providers in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program carry deep technical knowledge in VMware technologies and expertly help customers unlock the full value of the VCF platform. VCF delivers a single unified platform for all applications—traditional, cloud native, or AI—with significantly lower costs than public cloud. By offering managed private cloud as a service built on VCF, VCSP partners can better compete with hyperscalers by helping customers improve the security and resilience of the private and sovereign data, while driving down their total cost of ownership.

The Broadcom Advantage Partner Program brings together best-of-breed technology partners to deliver solutions and expertise for today's complex business challenges. Broadcom partners are highly capable and experienced companies that help customers make the most of their technology stack and drive greater returns from their Broadcom software investments.

To learn more about RapidScale's support for VMware solutions, visit: https://learn.rapidscale.net/accelerated-vmware-adoption-program/.

About RapidScale

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As a Pinnacle VCSP Partner with Broadcom, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE RapidScale