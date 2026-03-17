RapidScale Recognized for Partner Program Excellence in the 2026 CRN® Partner Program Guide

RapidScale earns spot for continued channel investment that drives success for partners and customers

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company and leading provider of enterprise managed and professional services for public, private, and hybrid cloud environments, has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with inclusion in the prestigious 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

RapidScale continues to evolve to meet the demands of customers and partners navigating the current technology landscape. Through robust enablement, technical leadership and go-to-market support, RapidScale's channel program empowers partners to scale managed cloud offerings, deliver secure technology solutions and drive long-term customer value in the enterprise space.

"Our channel program is built around shared outcomes and targeted, long-term strategic investment," said Bob Buchanan, AVP of Sales at RapidScale and 2026 CRN Channel Chief. "By investing in top talent, deep expertise and innovative cloud offerings, we enable our partners to better support their customers and drive growth. We're proud to be recognized by CRN once again for our commitment to the partner ecosystem."

For the 2026 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team assessed technology vendors based on the strength and breadth of their partner program offerings, including partner training and enablement, pre‑ and post‑sales support, marketing resources, technical assistance and ongoing communication. The resulting guide provides solution providers with meaningful insight into partner programs designed to support sustained success in a rapidly evolving channel landscape.

"Being included in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide reflects how today's technology vendors are rethinking their partner programs to keep pace with a rapidly evolving channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "As solution providers navigate new customer demands, business models and technologies, this annual guide serves as a critical resource for identifying vendors that are investing in programs designed to drive long‑term growth and shared success. The guide delivers meaningful insight into what sets each partner program apart, helping solution providers make confident, strategic partnership decisions."

The 2026 Partner Program Guide will be published online at www.CRN.com/PPG beginning March 25, 2026.

About RapidScale:

RapidScale empowers business innovation through secure, scalable cloud solutions—driven by exceptional talent. We deliver managed, professional, and advisory services across private, public, and hybrid environments, enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations to extend their technology reach, activate change, and accelerate growth. Whether hosted, on-premises, or hybrid, our solutions are designed to meet the needs of our clients' business outcomes—not just their infrastructure needs—ensuring each solution is bespoke, unbiased, and precisely aligned with client goals.

As a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner, AWS Premier Partner, Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, and certified Google Cloud Partner, RapidScale transforms complexity into agility. Our services span the full cloud lifecycle—from strategy to execution—with embedded cyber resiliency and AI-powered data insights that protect today's operations and enable tomorrow's competitive edge.

Through RapidScale, Cox Business, Segra, and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE RapidScale