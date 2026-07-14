Raptive Launches Apex as Media Companies Rethink the Future of Ad Monetization

Apex offers a technology, intelligence, and strategic support model to drive stronger revenue with less operational burden as the ecosystem for media companies shifts dramatically

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive today announced Apex by Raptive, a new platform-plus-partnership model for leading media companies navigating a rapidly changing media landscape. For many large publishers, the in-house ad stack has become both a growth engine and an operational burden. As AI reshapes content discovery, advertisers concentrate spend around trusted supply, and identity shifts make optimization more complex, Apex offers an alternative: a flexible model that combines Raptive's monetization infrastructure, network-scale intelligence, and hands-on strategic partnership to drive stronger revenue performance with greater leverage and less operational complexity.

Apex is a new offering for larger media companies built on a proven foundation. Over the years, Raptive has refined its technology, optimization practices, and partnership model while helping publishers grow stronger businesses. Among publishers that recently switched from other monetization providers, Raptive delivered an average sustained 20% lift in RPMs during the first six months.

"The playbook that helped media companies grow over the last decade no longer works," said Raptive Chief Growth Officer Marc McCollum. "The winners won't have the biggest tech stacks—they'll have the smartest operating models. That's why we built Apex."

Apex is built around three outcomes media companies need now:

Stronger revenue performance: Improve yield, capture higher-value demand, and grow audience-driven revenue while protecting the user experience.

Improve yield, capture higher-value demand, and grow audience-driven revenue while protecting the user experience. More operating leverage: Reduce the internal burden of managing a complex monetization stack with expert execution across ad operations, optimization, data, product, and growth.

Reduce the internal burden of managing a complex monetization stack with expert execution across ad operations, optimization, data, product, and growth. Scale-powered intelligence and advocacy: Benefit from network-scale learning, predictive optimization, benchmarking, and marketplace advocacy informed by one of the largest premium publisher networks.

That scale gives Apex a performance and intelligence advantage individual media companies cannot easily replicate on their own.

Media company leaders can request an Apex performance assessment or executive briefing at raptive.com/media-companies.

About Raptive

Raptive is the technology and media company built on premium media, trusted creators and publishers, and real human behavior. We partner with thousands of creators and premium media companies to grow stronger businesses, help advertisers turn premium attention into measurable performance, build intelligence products grounded in real behavior, and create communities where meaningful connection can thrive. A top 10 global digital media company, Raptive reaches more than 224 million monthly users and has paid out more than $4 billion to creators and publishers.

SOURCE Raptive