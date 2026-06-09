Raptive Launches Raptive Intelligence, Appoints John Roa as Chief AI Officer and Acquires AlchemyAI

New business unit turns creator expertise and consumer intent into Raptive Intelligence, a trusted infrastructure layer for growing publisher businesses and powering AI grounding, commerce intelligence, and agentic product discovery

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive, the leading technology and media company powering premium creator and publisher businesses across the open internet, today announced the launch of Raptive Intelligence, a new business unit led by John Roa as Chief AI Officer and General Manager and strengthened by Raptive's acquisition of AlchemyAI, the stealth agentic food-intelligence platform Roa founded. Raptive Intelligence is designed to power creator monetization and audience growth in the age of AI while making trusted creator expertise and authentic consumer intent usable by CPGs, grocers, retailers, AI platforms, and brands.

John Roa

The move marks the next step in Raptive's expansion from a scaled creator monetization platform into an AI-native company serving creators, publishers, consumers and brands. Raptive's core advertising business remains the company's foundation, providing the reach, relationships, data, and monetization infrastructure to support a new generation of AI products.

"Raptive's core business has never been stronger, and that strength gives us permission to build boldly," said Michael Sanchez, CEO of Raptive. "We sit at the intersection of premium content, trusted creator relationships, audience behavior, commerce, and advertising. AI is how we connect those assets into something the market has never had access to before. John brings the technical depth, product vision and operating experience to scale this quickly, with creators at the center."

Raptive reaches more than 224 million people each month across 6,500+ premium sites, ranks #1 in Food, Family and Lifestyle, and has paid creators and publishers more than $4 billion. That footprint gives Raptive a rare position in the AI era: a direct view into the moments when consumers are deciding what to cook, buy, try, compare, substitute and trust.

Raptive Intelligence will turn that signal, and the creator expertise behind it, into enterprise-grade infrastructure for the next era of discovery and commerce. AI platforms need authoritative content to ground answers and reduce error in trust-sensitive categories. CPGs and brands need to understand how their products are discovered and recommended inside AI. Grocers and retailers need better ways to connect inspiration and household needs to baskets, fulfillment and retail media. Raptive Intelligence will serve those needs through licensed data access, real-time intelligence products and agentic commerce infrastructure.

"No one needs trusted human expertise more than AI," said Roa. "The quality of an agentic experience depends on the quality of the knowledge behind it. Raptive has the scale, category depth and trust to make creator expertise usable by AI and commerce systems in a way that benefits the people who produced it."

Raptive Intelligence will begin with food, Raptive's largest and most influential publisher category, where Raptive's audience is responsible for almost $1 trillion of grocery buying power. Food is also one of the clearest markets where agentic, creator expertise and commerce are converging. Consumers will increasingly use AI assistants to plan meals, adapt recipes, compare products, manage substitutions, build shopping lists and adapt to dietary needs and restrictions.

AlchemyAI gives Raptive an immediate technical foundation for that work. Its food knowledge graph maps the relationships among recipes, ingredients, products, preferences, techniques, substitutions, nutrition and shopping intent. Combined with Raptive's scale, that technology will help Raptive Intelligence ground AI answers, inform product recommendations, support basket-building and help commerce partners understand demand earlier in the agentic consumer journey.

Raptive's broader AI strategy is rooted in a simple principle: trusted human content should gain value in an AI-driven world. The company will continue advocating for attribution, transparency, creator rights and sustainable economic models that ensure creators and publishers share in the value their work creates.

The acquisition and appointment come as Raptive expands beyond traditional creator monetization into a broader set of products and services for premium digital businesses, including AI-powered tools for creators, smarter advertising and commerce products, richer data and audience intelligence, and new consumer experiences that carry trusted creator content across more surfaces.

"AI is changing the economics of the internet," Sanchez added. "Raptive Intelligence is our answer: a way to help trusted content owners capture new value, help partners reach consumers with greater relevance and help AI-powered experiences become more reliable, useful and accountable."

About Raptive

Raptive is the leading technology and media company powering premium creator and publisher businesses across the open internet. A top 10 global digital media company, Raptive provides the monetization infrastructure, audience relationships and growth systems that creators and publishers need to build enduring businesses. The company has paid out more than $4 billion to creators and publishers and ranks #1 in Food, Family and Lifestyle. Through Raptive Intelligence, Raptive is extending its media platform into trusted infrastructure for AI and commerce, with creators sharing in the value they create.

Visit Raptive.com to learn more.

SOURCE Raptive