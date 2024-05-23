Raptor Technologies Acquires PublicSchoolWORKS

Raptor adds safety and compliance management and training solutions to its suite of school safety offerings for K-12 schools and districts

HOUSTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the U.S. leader in school safety software and solutions, announced today its acquisition of PublicSchoolWORKS (PSW), a recognized leader in comprehensive school safety training and compliance management software. This strategic transaction deepens Raptor's commitment to improving safety in educational institutions.

PSW is the industry leader in providing an end-to-end online staff and student safety and regulatory compliance solution, encompassing research, content development, online training, advisory services, and compliance management for K-12 schools. The acquisition of PSW complements Raptor's existing offerings and broadens Raptor's capabilities in delivering innovative, effective, and holistic safety and security solutions to K-12 schools.

"PublicSchoolWORKS has set the standard for software-driven K-12 safety training and regulatory compliance solutions for over two decades. We are excited about this opportunity to build on their tremendous success," said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. "By investing in the PublicSchoolWORKS platform and curriculum, and integrating them with Raptor, we will provide a comprehensive solution that is unmatched in improving school safety programs throughout the world."

"We are thrilled to become part of Raptor and contribute to Raptor's mission of setting the standard for school safety products and services," said Steve Temming, CEO of PublicSchoolWORKS. "Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver solutions that prioritize the well-being of students, staff and faculty."

Raptor is committed to safeguarding students and staff, empowering school safety practitioners, and enabling school communities to thrive in a safe and secure environment. With the addition of PSW to the Raptor product portfolio, Raptor continues to advance its impact on school safety globally.

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and training services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

About PublicSchoolWORKS

Since 2000, PublicSchoolWORKS safety and compliance management solutions have focused on helping school districts easily meet ever-changing compliance requirements, improve staff and student safety, cut costs associated with risk, and reduce administrator and staff time and effort. PublicSchoolWORKS believes schools that are free of harm, intimidation, and risk, create an environment for sustained learning, growth, and well-being. The company strives to cultivate the safest and healthiest schools, and its commitment to tirelessly supporting school districts truly sets PublicSchoolWORKS apart from the rest. For more information, visit Corp.PublicSchoolWORKS.com.

