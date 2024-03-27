Raptor Technologies and NASRO Release 2023 School Safety Survey

Survey of U.S. School Resource Officers and School Safety Staff Highlights Reunification Planning and Student Mental Health as Key Concerns

HOUSTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the U.S. leader in school safety software, today released its 2023 School Safety Survey results in collaboration with the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO). The 33-question survey of School Resources Officers and school safety staff provides insight into the current challenges faced by schools in preparing for emergencies and managing student wellbeing.

National Association of School Resource Officers

"Our collaboration with NASRO has provided invaluable insights into school safety needs across the country," said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor. "We are focused on building products that are critical to school safety practitioners in making schools safer. These insights inform the ongoing advancement of our products toward the Raptor mission of protecting every child, every school, every day."

The survey responses highlight critical data and insight into school safety challenges, including low confidence in districts' ability to effectively perform reunification events. Over 75% of respondents ranked their confidence as three or lower on a five-point scale. Further, fewer than 24% of respondents indicated their district has practiced a reunification plan.

In line with the trend observed in the 2022 survey, there's a continued emphasis on training to enhance support for student mental health. Despite more respondents in 2023 reporting mental health training, over 40% expressed feeling under-equipped to assist with mental health-related needs, and over 50% of respondents indicated that mental health issues were of greatest concern to their respective school districts.

Fortunately, nearly 100% of those responding to the survey indicated that they have dedicated counselors in their schools to handle students suffering from mental health challenges. However, only 47% of respondents said they were using technology to document behavioral threats in their districts.

Additional insights from the survey revealed funding and budgeting concerns, challenges with monitoring social media and general satisfaction with their respective school's ability to respond to an emergency.

"Collaborating with Raptor Technologies has been instrumental in our mission to enhance school safety nationwide," said Mo Canady, executive director of NASRO. "The insights gleaned from the 2023 School Safety Survey shed light on crucial challenges facing school safety staff and help guide us to find better ways to ensure safer schools."

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 different countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety.

Visit Navigating School Safety: Insights from Raptor's NASRO Survey to learn more about the survey results. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com or call 877-772-7867.

Media Contact

Bailey Wray

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

[email protected]

318.470.5403

SOURCE Raptor Technologies