Raptor Technologies Reimagines the Future of School Safety with Launch of New Products in 2024

The expanded family of products includes the next generation of visitor management, ticketing and event solutions, parent and staff mobile applications, and more

HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies, the leading innovator in school safety solutions, redefines the landscape of school security with the latest expansion of its Raptor School Safety Software Suite. The expanded 2024 product lineup combines unprecedented flexibility, leading-edge technology, and next-level user convenience to provide the only truly integrated software platform covering the entire school safety spectrum.

Raptor Technologies Reimagining School Safety

"We are committed to setting the standard for school safety software in the United States, the United Kingdom, and beyond," said Gray Hall, chief executive officer of Raptor Technologies. "Raptor is reimagining the approach to school safety, paving the way for a new era where protecting students and staff is a collaborative, community-wide effort. This comprehensive approach encourages schools to embrace a broader perspective on safety, moving beyond physical and traditional boundaries to create an environment where the responsibility for safety is shared."

Encompassing multiple new products, services, and functionality improvements across its entire product portfolio, each is designed to complement each other across a common SaaS platform. New supporting mobile applications provide access to security services for both communities and staff, setting a new standard in safety excellence.

"Our integrated platform and new 2024 product lineup achieve a comprehensive range of school safety objectives, including preventive measures, emergency preparation, response, and recovery, and proactive initiatives to reduce risk," stated Chris Noell, chief product officer for Raptor Technologies. "Simply put, we're empowering schools to create safer environments with unparalleled efficiency."

Imagining a future where parents can effortlessly schedule a student's absence or check-in at large campus events with a simple tap on their phone, where on-campus violence is prevented before it even begins, and emergency response times are drastically reduced. This is the vision driving Raptor's latest innovations. In pursuit of these objectives, Raptor announces it is launching, in 2024, the following new and enhanced products:

Raptor VisitorSafe™: The next generation of Raptor Visitor Management expands the visitor experience that Raptor is known for by adding self-service options, support for new platforms (including iOS devices), a digital passport for frequent visitors, and incorporating large-scale events.

Raptor EventSafe™: Integrated with VisitorSafe or as a standalone option, EventSafe provides security for large-scale events, ticketing, and payments for both on-campus and off-campus activities.

Raptor Safe™ Mobile Application: A new mobile app enabling real-time engagement with parents, guardians, and community members through simplified school visit approvals, student dismissal options, and event ticketing and payments.

Raptor Staff™ Mobile Application: A new mobile app enabling teachers and staff to manage dismissals, issue digital hall passes, manage student attendance, and log low-level concerns about student behavior.

Raptor DismissalSafe™: A new Raptor product line providing advanced student dismissal capabilities designed to coordinate and simplify student dismissal to buses, cars, and after-school activities while verifying that students leave with safe, approved individuals.

Raptor Station™: Expanding the capability of Raptor Emergency Management with another layer of emergency notification.

Raptor Digital Hall Pass Management: Enhances visibility and accountability for students outside the classroom.

Raptor Attendance Management: Modern, per-period attendance software gives teachers more instructional time and reduces administrative burden.

Raptor StudentSafe™: New custom forms and cases feature allows schools to add and update all their student well-being policies, such as Suicide Prevention, Targeted Violence Prevention (Behavioral Threat Management), Homelessness, sexual harassment, and Bullying Prevention, into one secure, central platform for greater visibility and earlier intervention.

Staff Certifications: A new service offering interactive, online training to help schools manage their safety training requirements, including proof of training completion, while also validating knowledge and comprehension.

A new service offering interactive, online training to help schools manage their safety training requirements, including proof of training completion, while also validating knowledge and comprehension. The new Raptor Complete bundle allows Raptor customers to subscribe to all these software products in a single comprehensive license, delivered through Raptor's integrated SaaS platform.

"As we embark on this new era of school safety, we remain dedicated to protecting students, staff, and school communities," concludes Hall. "Together, we can build a future where every child feels safe and supported in their educational journey."

To learn more about Raptor's 2024 product lineup, visit: https://raptortech.com/reimagine.

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about becoming a partner with Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com/raptor-connect.

