Rare Cancer Survivor Joins Experts at The Mesothelioma Center in TV Special on The Balancing Act Airing on Lifetime

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com has partnered with the national, award-winning morning show The Balancing Act to produce "Behind the Mystery: Mesothelioma." The special program recently aired on Lifetime TV on March 18, 2024.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com, the nation's most trusted resource for mesothelioma survivors and people diagnosed with other asbestos-related diseases, recently partnered with The Balancing Act on Lifetime TV. The program sheds light on mesothelioma and the many ways patients can seek support from Asbestos.com. The unique segment aired on March 18, 2024 and featured mesothelioma survivor Kim Madril, surgical oncologist Dr. Jacques Fontaine and Asbestos.com Patient Advocate Karen Selby, RN.

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com

Dr. Jacques Fontaine, a surgical oncologist with decades of experience treating mesothelioma, discussed the complexity of this rare and aggressive cancer that develops from asbestos exposure. He explained the importance of seeking treatment with an experienced specialist.

"Mesothelioma's symptoms are quite difficult to differentiate from other more common diseases, and that's why it's so difficult to diagnose mesothelioma," said Dr. Fontaine. "The treatment is quite complex, and it's ever-changing."

Mesothelioma survivor Kim Madril shared her experience with this disease, walking viewers through her initial symptoms, diagnosis and journey with The Mesothelioma Center. From the moment a close friend connected her with Asbestos.com, Madril received free informational resources, support from a Patient Advocate and assistance with financial compensation from experienced mesothelioma attorneys.

"I felt really well taken care of," said Madril. "I felt they went above and beyond,"

In a sit-down interview with Montel Williams, Asbestos.com Patient Advocate Karen Selby shares the many services and perspectives the dedicated Patient Advocate team at The Mesothelioma Center offer patients and their loved ones. At each stage of a patient's mesothelioma journey, The Mesothelioma Center helps patients navigate their options for finding a specialist, locating treatment centers, participating in clinical trials and receiving legal and financial assistance.

For more information about The Mesothelioma Center or to watch the episode, visit https://www.asbestos.com/lifetime/

Media Contact:

Brooke Bingham

(877) 325-0683

[email protected]

https://www.asbestos.com

About The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com : As the nation's most trusted mesothelioma resource, The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com has been connecting mesothelioma survivors and their loved ones to reliable informational resources, world-class treatment, legal and financial assistance since 2006 at no cost. The Mesothelioma Center has built an extensive community of top doctors, hospitals and cancer centers, experts and survivors dedicated to advocacy, awareness and guiding others through their mesothelioma journey.

About The Balancing Act : The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format, providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®, and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com .

SOURCE The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com