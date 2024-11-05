The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com Welcomes Catherine Perrault, D.O., to Its Patient Advocate Team

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com proudly welcomes Dr. Catherine Perrault, D.O., a seasoned family physician and U.S. Navy veteran, to its Patient Advocate team. Dr. Perrault brings her extensive expertise in patient care and advocacy to support mesothelioma and asbestos-related disease patients with resources, treatment options and claims assistance.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Catherine Perrault, D.O., a skilled family physician and former U.S. Navy medical officer, to the Patient Advocate team. Dr. Perrault brings years of medical expertise, advocacy and firsthand experience managing asbestos safety in high-stakes environments. Her background enables her to support mesothelioma and asbestos-related disease patients through every step of their journey with empathy and a commitment to patient-centered care.

Dr. Perrault's extensive experience includes her time as a shipboard medical officer, where she was responsible for screening asbestos removal teams and ensuring their safety through proper protective equipment and procedures. Dr. Perrault's dedication to safe and effective care will be carried over into her work as a Patient Advocate at The Mesothelioma Center. She is dedicated to empowering patients and families with the information and resources they need to make the best decisions for their care.

"We are excited to have Dr. Catherine Perrault join our Patient Advocate and Outreach team. Her years of medical experience, along with her background as a U.S. Navy veteran, will be invaluable to the patients and caregivers we support. She also brings a world of knowledge to help our team understand the physicians' perspective on patient care today," said fellow Patient Advocate Karen Selby.

In her new role as a Patient Advocate, Dr. Perrault will offer expert guidance to help patients and families access informational resources, connect with top specialists, secure financial support and navigate the mesothelioma and asbestos claims process.

"I am a firm believer in a collaborative, open approach with patients, using every resource possible to help them find the best path forward," said Dr. Perrault.

If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with mesothelioma or another asbestos-related illness, please call The Mesothelioma Center at (800) 615-2270 to get help from a Patient Advocate.

Media Contact:
Brooke Bingham
[email protected]
(800) 615-2270

About The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com: As the nation's most trusted mesothelioma resource, The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com has been connecting mesothelioma survivors and their loved ones to reliable informational resources, world-class treatment, legal and financial assistance since 2006 at no cost. The Mesothelioma Center has built an extensive community of top doctors, hospitals and cancer centers, experts and survivors dedicated to advocacy, awareness and guiding others through their mesothelioma journey.

