Rare Cannabinoid Company Expands Mood Collection with New THC-Free CBC Gummies with CBC and CBD

HONOLULU, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company has announced the launch of its new CBC Mood Gummies, a THC-free formula designed to highlight the unique properties of the rare cannabinoid cannabichromene (CBC).

Each serving delivers 15mg CBC and 15mg CBD, offering a balanced, non-intoxicating way to explore one of hemp's most promising minor cannabinoids. The new CBC gummies expand the company's broader Mood collection and respond to growing consumer interest in cannabinoids that support emotional balance and enhance one's mood without producing a high.

Rare Cannabinoid Company's new THC-free CBC Mood Gummies are designed to enhance one's mood.

What Is CBC (Cannabichromene)?

The CBC cannabinoid is one of more than 100 naturally occurring active compounds found in hemp. While CBD and THC are widely recognized, cannabichromene has emerged as an increasingly studied compound due to its potential interaction with the body's endocannabinoid system.

Research suggests that cannabichromene may influence levels of anandamide, often referred to as the brain's "bliss molecule." Anandamide plays an important role in regulating mood, motivation, and emotional balance. Higher levels of anandamide are associated with improved outlook and greater resilience to everyday stress.

Unlike THC, CBC is non-intoxicating. It does not produce a high, making it an appealing option for those who want mood support while maintaining clarity and focus.

Consumers interested in exploring this category can browse the company's full CBC or Mood collection, which includes oils, gummies, and combination formulas.

Introducing THC-Free CBC Gummies (15mg CBC + 15mg CBD)

The newly released, all-natural, vegan, lime and mint flavored CBC Gummies were formulated to spotlight cannabichromene as the primary active cannabinoid.

Each gummy contains:

15mg cannabichromene (CBC)





15mg CBD





0mg THC

Importantly, these THC-free CBC Gummies contain three times more CBC than the original THC + CBC Mood Gummies.

In the original Mood Gummies formula, each gummy includes 5mg CBC alongside 5mg THC and 25mg CBD. In this new zero-THC version, Rare Cannabinoid Company increased the CBC content to 15mg per gummy to emphasize the non-intoxicating, mood-forward qualities of cannabichromene.

By removing THC and tripling the CBC concentration, the formulation shifts fully toward a clear-headed, happiness-supporting experience centered around anandamide activity. This higher concentration reflects a deliberate focus on CBC as a standalone cannabinoid rather than utilizing the THC synergy. Both gummies contain CBD oil for calm, balance, and the entourage effect.

Because cannabichromene is more complex and costly to produce than many major cannabinoids, increasing the dose represents a meaningful investment in potency and value for consumers seeking a THC-free option.

These gummies are designed for individuals who want a mood-supporting formula they can use at any time of day — before work, social events, creative activities, or exercise — without intoxication.

The Original THC + CBC Mood Gummies

Rare Cannabinoid Company first introduced CBC as a key component in its best-selling Mood Gummies, which combine hemp Delta-9-THC with CBC and CBD in a carefully balanced ratio.

Each THC + CBC Mood Gummy contains:

5mg Delta-9-THC





5mg CBC





25mg CBD

This formula was developed intentionally. Research suggests that THC (when used in low to moderate amounts) and CBD may also influence anandamide levels. Together, these three cannabinoids create a synergistic profile designed for consumers comfortable with THC.

For those who prefer a THC-inclusive experience, these Mood gummies offer a different, layered cannabinoid profile compared to the THC-free CBC Gummies.

THC + CBC Mood Mints: Fast-Acting Nanoemulsified Precision

In addition to gummies, the company offers THC + CBC Mood Mints, a discreet, fast-acting option within the Mood collection.

These chewable THC Mints each contain:

2.5mg THC





2.5mg CBC





12.5mg CBD

The cannabinoids in these THC mints are nanoemulsified, meaning they are broken down into smaller particle sizes to enhance absorption. Many users report feeling effects in as little as 15 minutes.

Because each mint contains half the cannabinoid amount of a full Mood gummy, consumers can dial in their optimal serving size more precisely. The vanilla mint flavor and compact format make THC mints easy to use discreetly and on the go.

CBC Oil: Flexible Dosing of Pure Cannabichromene

For those who prefer liquid formulations, Rare Cannabinoid Company offers CBC oil made with cannabichromene suspended in MCT oil.

Sugar-free, flavorless CBC oil allows users to customize their serving size. It can be taken by mouth or incorporated into food or beverages. As a standalone CBC cannabinoid product, it provides a way to explore cannabichromene without THC.

THC + CBC Mood Oil Tincture

The company also produces a THC tincture that combines THC, CBC, and CBD in a balanced liquid format.

The THC + CBC Mood Oil Tincture mirrors the cannabinoid philosophy behind the original Mood gummies but offers the flexibility of adjustable liquid dosing. This format is ideal for individuals who prefer tinctures or want greater control over serving size.

Expanding the Science-Driven Mood Category

From THC-free CBC Gummies to THC mints and tinctures, Rare Cannabinoid Company continues to build a Mood collection centered on thoughtful cannabinoid formulation.

With cannabichromene emerging as one of the most promising non-intoxicating cannabinoids in hemp research, particularly for its relationship with anandamide, the company's expanded CBC lineup reflects a growing consumer interest in targeted, rare cannabinoid solutions.

By increasing the CBC concentration in its new THC-free gummies and offering multiple formats for cannabinoid pairing, Rare Cannabinoid Company reinforces its position at the forefront of rare cannabinoid innovation.

About Rare Cannabinoid Company

Rare Cannabinoid Company is based in Honolulu, Hawaii, and specializes in hemp-derived formulations featuring minor cannabinoids including CBC, CBG, CBN, THCV, CBDV, as well as Hawaiian CBD, hemp THC and more. All products are federally compliant (under 0.3% Delta-9-THC), third-party lab tested, and manufactured to high quality standards.

SOURCE Rare Cannabinoid Company