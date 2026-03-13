Rare Disease Campaign Launches Nationwide

National Initiative Unites Patients, Researchers, Healthcare Leaders, and Advocates to Accelerate Awareness and Innovation for Rare Diseases

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of its Rare Diseases campaign, debuting within USA Today and online, which brings together an influential coalition of researchers, advocacy organizations, pharmaceutical innovators, healthcare institutions, and patient voices committed to advancing awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment for rare diseases.

View PDF Rare Disease Campaign

With more than 300 million people worldwide living with a rare disease, the campaign shines a spotlight on the urgent need for greater research investment, improved access to care, and stronger collaboration between industry leaders and patient advocacy organizations. Through expert insights, personal stories, and groundbreaking research perspectives, Rare Disease explores how innovation, collaboration, and patient advocacy are transforming the future of rare disease care.

The campaign features powerful editorial contributions from leading voices across the rare disease community, including nonprofit leaders, patient advocates, medical experts, and public figures who help elevate awareness and accelerate progress.

Featured Editorial Voices

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (Early Detection)

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (Retinoblastoma)

Cure Duchenne

Cure SMA

Immune Deficiency Foundation

American College of Medical Genetics

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

Global Genes

Expert Panel

NORD

Atticus Shaffer

Aaron Lazar

Campaign Partners & Contributors

Soleno Therapeutics

Rare Access Action Project

Harrington Discovery Institute

Orphan Therapeutics Accelerator (OTXL)

Healx

Atossa Therapeutics

The Rare Disease Company Coalition

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Special Editorial Spotlight

Broadway star Aaron Lazar graces the cover of the print campaign. In an exclusive interview, the Grammy-nominated artist talks about how being diagnosed with ALS in 2022 changed his perspective on life, love, and relationships, and led him to become a leading advocate for those with the condition and medical research into it. "We need to flip the script on this disease," Lazar told Mediaplanet. "We need to offer hope. We need to remind people how powerful and resilient they really are."

Through patient storytelling, expert commentary, and partnerships with leading organizations and innovators, Rare Diseases highlights the growing momentum behind rare disease research and advocacy. By amplifying the voices of those directly affected, the initiative aims to inspire continued investment, education, and collaboration across the healthcare landscape.

Rare Diseases officially launches today nationwide within copies of USA Today and online.

To read the digital version of the campaign, visit:

https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/rare-diseases

