Women in Sports Launches Nationwide

National Campaign Unites Elite Athletes, Industry Leaders, Universities, and Organizations to Elevate the Power and Progress of Women in Sports

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of Women in Sports, a national campaign debuting within USA Today and online, bringing together an influential coalition of athletes, journalists, universities, brands, and advocacy organizations committed to advancing equity, visibility, and opportunity for women in sports.

As women's sports continue to experience unprecedented growth in viewership, investment, and participation, the campaign highlights the leaders and organizations driving this cultural shift. Through expert insights, athlete perspectives, and institutional leadership, Women in Sports explores how representation, leadership, media visibility, and youth development are shaping the next generation of athletes and sports professionals.

The campaign features powerful editorial contributions from some of the most influential voices across the sports world, including world-class athletes, respected journalists, and industry advocates.

Featured Editorial Voices:

Sky Brown

Oksana Masters

Malika Andrews

Isabelle Jensen, Lexi Watts, and Lizzie Ramey

Erin Andrews

Jordan Chiles

Billie Jean King

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Campaign Partners & Contributors Include:

University of Missouri

Syracuse University – Falk College of Sport

The University of Texas at Austin

United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA)

United States Tennis Association (USTA)

Revance

Editorial & Advocacy Partners Include:

Women Leaders in Sports

Women in Sports & Events

Girls on the Run

National Sports Media Association

North American Society for Sports Management

Women's Sports Foundation

Special Editorial Spotlight

Tennis legend and leading women's sports advocate Billie Jean King graces the cover of Women in Sports. In an exclusive interview, she talks about creating opportunities for more women to enter the spotlight of professional sports, through helping to establish both the Women's Tennis Association and Professional Women's Hockey League. She shares wisdom and advice intended to not only motivate women to succeed as athletes, but to also thrive in the business of sport.

"Knowing the history of your sport shows you how to build something," King says. "That kid may go on to own a tournament herself or contribute to women's sports in one way or another, but she's never going to get there if she doesn't get a chance to start learning the business."

Through athlete storytelling, expert commentary, and collaborative partnerships, Women in Sports highlights how leadership, representation, and opportunity are expanding across all levels of athletics — from youth development programs to collegiate leadership and professional competition.

The campaign officially launches nationwide today within copies of USA Today and online at futureofpersonalhealth.com.

To read the digital version of the campaign, visit:

https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/women-in-sports

