The Healthy Aging Revolution Launches Headlined by Toni Collette

National Campaign Unites Leading Experts, Advocates, and Brands to Redefine the Future of Longevity

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces The Healthy Aging Revolution officially launches within USA Today and online today, bringing together an unprecedented coalition of health leaders, advocacy organizations, wellness innovators, and cultural influences to reshape how America approaches aging.

This year's campaign is headlined by award-winning actress Toni Collette, who underscores the campaign's central message: Aging is not about decline — it is about strength, reinvention, and proactive health empowerment.

The campaign spotlights preventative care, mitochondrial health, menopause education, cardiovascular wellness, oral health, brain health, fitness, nutrition, and access to care.

Featured Experts & Voices:

Toni Collette

Jane Seymour

Dan Buettner

Dr. Drew

Gunnar Peterson

Campaign Partners & Contributors Include:

Kaneka

WebMD Health Services

Plexus

Winona

Mimio Health

Womanizer

Humann

120/Life

Delta Dental Insurance Company

Endless Pools

Asphalt Green

Accessia Health

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Alzheimer's Association

BrightFocus Foundation

Colorectal Cancer Alliance

National Menopause Foundation

Society for Women's Health Research

Special Editorial Spotlight:

The Healthy Aging Revolution features a Menopause Panel in collaboration with SWHR, WebMD, and the National Menopause Foundation, which aims to address research gaps in menopause research and hormone health, and empower women through midlife transitions.

"The Healthy Aging Revolution represents a cultural shift," said Jamie Bradley, Mediaplanet's Director of Growth. "By uniting scientific leaders, advocacy organizations, and influential voices, we are giving people the tools and knowledge they need to take ownership of their longevity journey."

Through expert-driven editorial, digital activations, celebrity features, and cross-platform storytelling, The Healthy Aging Revolution aims to change the way aging is discussed — moving from reactive care to proactive vitality.

The campaign officially launches nationwide on Feb. 27 within copies of USA Today and online at futureofpersonalhealth.com.

To read the digital version of the campaign, visit https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/healthy-aging-empowerment/

