The Healthy Aging Revolution Launches Headlined by Toni Collette

Feb 27, 2026, 15:00 ET
National Campaign Unites Leading Experts, Advocates, and Brands to Redefine the Future of Longevity
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces The Healthy Aging Revolution officially launches within USA Today and online today, bringing together an unprecedented coalition of health leaders, advocacy organizations, wellness innovators, and cultural influences to reshape how America approaches aging.
This year's campaign is headlined by award-winning actress Toni Collette, who underscores the campaign's central message: Aging is not about decline — it is about strength, reinvention, and proactive health empowerment.
The campaign spotlights preventative care, mitochondrial health, menopause education, cardiovascular wellness, oral health, brain health, fitness, nutrition, and access to care.
Featured Experts & Voices:
- Toni Collette
- Jane Seymour
- Dan Buettner
- Dr. Drew
- Gunnar Peterson
Campaign Partners & Contributors Include:
- Kaneka
- WebMD Health Services
- Plexus
- Winona
- Mimio Health
- Womanizer
- Humann
- 120/Life
- Delta Dental Insurance Company
- Endless Pools
- Asphalt Green
- Accessia Health
- Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
- Alzheimer's Association
- BrightFocus Foundation
- Colorectal Cancer Alliance
- National Menopause Foundation
- Society for Women's Health Research
- Mediaplanet
Special Editorial Spotlight:
The Healthy Aging Revolution features a Menopause Panel in collaboration with SWHR, WebMD, and the National Menopause Foundation, which aims to address research gaps in menopause research and hormone health, and empower women through midlife transitions.
"The Healthy Aging Revolution represents a cultural shift," said Jamie Bradley, Mediaplanet's Director of Growth. "By uniting scientific leaders, advocacy organizations, and influential voices, we are giving people the tools and knowledge they need to take ownership of their longevity journey."
Through expert-driven editorial, digital activations, celebrity features, and cross-platform storytelling, The Healthy Aging Revolution aims to change the way aging is discussed — moving from reactive care to proactive vitality.
The campaign officially launches nationwide on Feb. 27 within copies of USA Today and online at futureofpersonalhealth.com.
To read the digital version of the campaign, visit https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/healthy-aging-empowerment/
