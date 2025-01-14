Rare High End Michael Jordan Basketball Cards Discovered in Arizona Shoe Boxes After Two Decades

The rare basketball cards originally belonged to an Arizona collector who embarked on a mission to acquire every Michael Jordan refractor card produced from the 1990's to early 2000's. His dedicated pursuit resulted in an astonishing accumulation of nearly every Jordan Refractor and Atomic Refractor across various brands from 1993 Finest up until Jordan's final years with the Washington Wizards. This level of sports card collecting dedication is uncommon, making the collection even more impressive.

"We are thrilled to announce the discovery of this extraordinary basketball card collection," says Ryan Jones, Auction Monthly's Director of Marketing & Public Relations. "The sheer volume of high-grade Michael Jordan cards, coupled with the inclusion of rare inserts and cards from other basketball legends like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, makes this a once-in-a-generation find. We anticipate significant interest from collectors worldwide."

The highlight of this amazing basketball card collection is the impressive selection of rare insert cards including Precious Metal Gems, Star Rubies and Ultra Gold Stars.

Among the collection's highlights are:

2001 Topps Chrome Black Refractors /50 (Two of only 50 ever produced are in this collection)

1996 Flair Showcase Row O Legacy Collection /150

1997 Skybox E-X2001 Jambalaya

Multiple East - West Michael Jordan / Kobe Bryant Refactors

Ultra Power Supreme 1996 Topps Chrome & 1998 Topps Chrome Preview Jordan Refractors

The collection is currently undergoing professional grading including several cards sent to PSA for grading. Many of the cards from this collection will be made available to the public at www.AuctionMonthly.com.

